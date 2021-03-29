Suez Canal Ministry of Defense for Microsoft Flight Simulator

17 mins ago Leo Adkins

Modification of the Suez Canal

Once again, a community Microsoft Flight Simulator Surprise us again with an honestly unbelievable mod. And that one of them decided to repeat the catastrophic situation that we are living in these days in the Suez Canal, where one of the largest cargo ships in the world ran aground, which led to impeding the maritime traffic of the canal that connects the Mediterranean. With the Red Sea.

You can see the result in the following videos, where you can see how a large ship blocks the channel the same way it happens in reality. This digital recreation isn’t Microsoft’s business, but some community users have decided to create a patch that you can install and encourage yourself to fly over the area to see firsthand what’s going on.

Download Ever Given

Microsoft Flight Simulator mod ever

In recent hours, several modifications have appeared that allow the famous ship to be placed in the Microsoft Flight Simulator mapping. Currently there are many downloads, although some are more complete than others, such as user creation FlyBoyRez1Who decided, in addition to adding the famous ship, the well-known digger that can be seen in more than one common meme.

The model also includes the many locomotives surrounding the ship, stagnant traffic in the north and south of the canal, in addition to the traffic accumulating in the Gulf of Suez.

Magic of homemade creations

PS5 flight simulator

This isn’t the first time we’ve hallucinated a Mod for Microsoft Flight Simulator. We’ve previously seen some creations like star ships inspired by the Star Wars universe, not to mention the re-creation of new next-generation consoles in the form of skyscrapers, where we can see the PS5 sports chassis in beautiful skies. And there’s also official news, since Microsoft itself is releasing graphical updates to more accurately represent monuments and buildings from around the world.

So far, the game has released from Asobo Studios (the studio behind the game’s development), three major updates related to global representation, each update covering the following locations: Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom. The results, as you can see below, remove the hiccups. Surely someone with a fear of heights would sacrifice for these wonderful views.

More Stories

This is how the Future City project on Mars proposes

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Never open this link or it will infect your mobile phone

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

PlayStation can be hacked without a chip with this exploit

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Map revealing favorite Pokemon by country; In Mexico it is not Pikachu

1 day ago Leo Adkins

What happens if the mobile phone battery consumes less than 5%?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

New Android malware can read your WhatsApp messages

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Suez Canal Ministry of Defense for Microsoft Flight Simulator

17 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mexico: Alvaro Morales praised the game in Mexico and made fun of the United States

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

No Gornada – Biden promised that things would get better on the border and in the economy

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Best Pictures of Jade Louise Ewen, Actress Who Will Make Mariah Carey in Luis Miguel’s Netflix Series

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

A mixture of street art and baseball

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson