Elden Ring loses 90% of its players on Steam

elden ring It is one of the most popular games of the year. With over 13 million units, there is no doubt that people are enjoying this title. However, the interest that the public attached to him eventually declined. In this way, it is revealed elden ring It has lost 90% of its users on Steam.

At that time it was revealed elden ring It had 953,429 concurrent users in steamand positions itself as one of the most successful launches in the history of this platform. Now, three months after it arrived, it was reported that at the beginning of this week only 91,345 people were connected, and Currently there are only 82,290 players.

This means a 90% decrease compared to what was seen during its launch.. However, this is not entirely bad. Let’s remember that elden ring It is a single-player focused game, albeit with an element of PvP and online PvE. In this way, the decrease in the number of users is normal.

Given that every FromSoftware Souls game has received some type of downloadable content, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to think that the same would happen with elden ringAnd So the number of players will go up again sometime in the future.

On related topics, New clues appear about the game’s potential downloadable content. similarly, speedrunner ends elden ring in record time.

Editor’s note:

Elden’s ring is not Fall of Babylon, Marvel Avengers also infinite aura. These three examples need a high player base at all times. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware care more about overall sales, than these types of stats. 13 million people already have the title in their hands.

via: exuter