WhatsApp | How to change the color of the letters | Fonts | Fonts | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It does not yet have an option that allows you to modify the fonts or fonts of the application. In order to surprise all your friends, today in mag They teach you a simple trick to get colored characters in your conversations.

The WhatsApp It does not yet have an option that allows you to modify the fonts or fonts of the application. In order to surprise all your friends, today in mag They teach you a simple trick to get colored characters in your conversations.

How to activate colored letters in WhatsApp

The first thing will be to login to Google Play.

Now just download the app blueword .

. Set it as default and now enter WhatsApp.

When you grant the corresponding permissions, just go to any conversation.

You will notice that when you type, a new keyboard will appear.

This way you can choose from different fonts to be able to write on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Just select the blue letters and start writing your message.

With this you will already have the colored characters in the WhatsApp application.

You can also use it on Instagram, Messenger, or traditional text messages.

The trick is to set a different wallpaper in each WhatsApp conversation

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.

Open the app and enter any conversation, it can be group or personal.

Inside the chat, touch the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, here click on “Wallpaper” > “Change” option.

Now, a new window will open with different wallpapers offered by the app.

If you like any of the recommended images, choose it, otherwise click on the “My Pictures” section to select any image from your gallery.

The next step is to set the image to your liking and press the “Set wallpaper” button.

The WhatsApp It will ask you if you want to add the background for this chat only or for everyone, choose the first.

Finally, click OK > Change. If you want, you can change the wallpaper brightness first.

How do you know if they have cloned your WhatsAPP on your cell phone

The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.

There go to settings and tap on “Paired devices”.

At that moment, you should check if one of these cell phones or laptops belongs to you.

In the event that you do not remember whether you have logged into a new device, it is better to delete it.

This way you can block the way to your WhatsApp chats clone.

Now log back into your account using WhatsApp Web or other apps so that you are more sure of your identity.

Remember, it is always a good idea to check this section so that no one else can access your WhatsApp chats.

How do I know the times a contact has seen my country

To perform this trick, you will first have to install the Plus version of WhatsApp. Open the application and register your phone number as in The WhatsApp official.

official. Then it’s about posting the status and going to ‘Status’ > ‘My Status’ tab.

Here, tap on the eye icon at the bottom to see all the contacts who viewed your Stories.

Finally, click the radio button that appears next to each person to see how many times they have opened your status.

HOW TO HAVE IPHONE STYLE WHATSAPP ON ANDROID

The first thing will be to download Fouad’s WhatsApp.

You can download it from any APK page. Here we leave you a Link .

. When you have it, install it like any app on your Android phone.

You will now be asked to accept all terms of use.

In this section, you must write your name, cell phone number and verify your account.

Now you will notice that you can choose WhatsApp Fouad in dark or light mode.

Whatever you choose, you will be able to see iPhone-style WhatsApp on your Android device.

Always remember to update WhatsApp Fouad so you don’t end up getting your account banned.

