For Honor and Assassin’s Creed Origins will arrive on Xbox Game Pass
The Xbox Game Pass catalog always changes over time, whether with accesses confirmed by Microsoft itself, or through service departures. Just a month ago, we reported it More Ubisoft games will join Redmond’s subscription serviceSpecifically, in the case of For Honor and Assassin’s Creed Origins. Well, from this very moment we already know when they will join the service.
For Honor and Assassin’s Creed Origins will arrive on Xbox Game Pass June 1 and June 7, Straight. Apparently, the arrival date of both titles is already available in the “Soon” section of the Xbox Game Pass app, as we can see thanks to a capture shared by the user idle idleness.
For Honor and Assassin’s Creed Origins will arrive on Xbox Game Pass
While we’d all hoped that both titles would join the service on the same day, it looks like Ubisoft has chosen to leave nearly a week of difference between one title arriving on the Xbox service. While Assassin’s Creed will arrive in its regular version, it’s important to note For Honor will arrive with Marching Fire Editionwhich means that it will come with much more content than the main game.
For Honor and Assassins Creed Origins coming to Game Pass imminent, according to the Microsoft Store
This may be a boost to the player base of Ubisoft’s multiplayer, which, although not supported by other titles such as Rainbow Six Siege, is also able to offer a very interesting experience. For Assassin’s Creed Origin, the most important thing to note is that at the end of last year An update to improve the experience on next-generation consoles.
//back to top arrow if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut(); } else { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn(); } resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }); function resizeStickyMenu() { //see if compact versions of menus should be shown if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width(); if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width(); } var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width(); var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width(); var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth; var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth; var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width(); //var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset(); //logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left; var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width(); var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width(); var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width(); var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width(); var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width(); if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width(); var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth; var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth; //alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "\nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "\nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "\nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "\nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "\nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "\nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "\ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "\nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "\nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "\nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth); //mega menu alone passes limit if(megaWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } //standard menu alone passes limit if(standardWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); } //both menus together pass limit if(menusWidth > limitWidth) { //first reduce standard menu jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); //compact standard plus mega menu pass limit if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } } } }
function resizeContentsMenu() { //bookmark positioning if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) { var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset; var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2; var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width(); var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width(); var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2; var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth; if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical'); } if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) { jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth); } else { jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style'); } //show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100); } } } if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { var newOffset = 68; jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy. } }
//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread function disqusContentsMenu() { if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){ jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread"); } }
//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped (function() { var timer; jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();
//hide contents menu after user mouses out (function() { var timer; jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100); clearTimeout(timer); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();
/** * Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it. * If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element, * which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event */ function scroll_if_anchor(href) { href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");
//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) { var fromTop = 118;
//subtract contents menu height (and margin) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { fromTop = fromTop - 51; }
// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo) // Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174 if(href.indexOf("#") == 0) { var $target = jQuery(href);
// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily // jump to the wrong position (IE < 10) if($target.length) { jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop }); if(history && "pushState" in history) { history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href); return false; } } } } } // When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash); // Intercept all anchor clicks jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor); //menu hovers function menuHovers() { jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover( function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); } //new articles effects jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); } ); jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() { jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show search box jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover( function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover'); } ); jQuery("#menu-search-button").click( function() { jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast"); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); } ); //hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click( function() { if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide(); } } ); //search form submission jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { event.preventDefault(); var len = jQuery("#s").val().length; if(len >=3) { jQuery("#searchformtop").submit(); } else { alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length"); } } }); //email subscribe form submission jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() { jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit(); }); //show login form jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show register form jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //submit button hover effects jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass("active"); }); //login form submission jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); }); //register form submission jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); }); //hide check password message jQuery(".check-password").click(function() { jQuery(this).animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); }); //scroll all #top elements to top jQuery("a[href="#top"]").click(function() { jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow"); return false; }); //image darkening jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); }); //reaction mouseovers jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('active'); }).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) { jQuery(this).removeClass('active'); }); // user rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) { var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id"); var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html(); jQuery('#' + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100); jQuery('#' + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating); });
//pinterest if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d){ var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT'); p.type="text/javascript"; p.async = true; p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js"; f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f); }(document)); }
//facebook if(jQuery('#facebook-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); }
//WINDOW.LOAD jQuery(window).load(function() {
//flickr if(jQuery('#flickr-social-tab').length > 0) { jQuery('.flickr').jflickrfeed({ limit: 9, qstrings: { id: '' }, itemTemplate: '
' }, function(data) { }); }
//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('.share-wrapper').show(); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); disqusContentsMenu();
//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div //causing google adsense to reload jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);
});
jQuery.noConflict();
“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”