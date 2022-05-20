The Xbox Game Pass catalog always changes over time, whether with accesses confirmed by Microsoft itself, or through service departures. Just a month ago, we reported it More Ubisoft games will join Redmond’s subscription serviceSpecifically, in the case of For Honor and Assassin’s Creed Origins. Well, from this very moment we already know when they will join the service.

For Honor and Assassin’s Creed Origins will arrive on Xbox Game Pass June 1 and June 7, Straight. Apparently, the arrival date of both titles is already available in the “Soon” section of the Xbox Game Pass app, as we can see thanks to a capture shared by the user idle idleness.

For Honor and Assassin’s Creed Origins will arrive on Xbox Game Pass

While we’d all hoped that both titles would join the service on the same day, it looks like Ubisoft has chosen to leave nearly a week of difference between one title arriving on the Xbox service. While Assassin’s Creed will arrive in its regular version, it’s important to note For Honor will arrive with Marching Fire Editionwhich means that it will come with much more content than the main game.

This may be a boost to the player base of Ubisoft’s multiplayer, which, although not supported by other titles such as Rainbow Six Siege, is also able to offer a very interesting experience. For Assassin’s Creed Origin, the most important thing to note is that at the end of last year An update to improve the experience on next-generation consoles.