Emilio Gomez wins Salinas 2 Challenger title | Other sports | Sports

23 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The Ecuadorian claimed the second player in the ATP Challenger Championship after beating Chilean Nicholas Gary in two days.

at The match was played in two daysEcuadorian Emilio Gomez is declared champion in Salinas 2 Challenger By defeating Chilean Nicholas Gary in three sets.

The first part of the game has been played Sunday, suspended due to the lack of natural light At Salinas Golf and Tennis Club. At the time of suspending the duel, the scoreboard scored 4-6, 7-6 (6), 3-3.

Gary reached this final without being defeated, With 9 games we won and without compromising sets. The level he was able to show with Gomez, before that he was able to salvage six breakout points.

Chilean Take a break on the tenth day Game s I managed to take the first set 6-4.

Gomez was determined in delicate situations. He managed to save three points from the match, two of those in Break the tie With a deficit of 4-6, who came back to win the second set.

The third began very disputed, With break chances for the tricolor and When plate 3-3 has been identified, With Gomez’s service, Advertise the comment From the party due to the lack of natural light.

The match resumed at 11:00 on Monday The Ecuadorian appeared to be recovering, with a good match to stay with 6-4 partial To complete a week he gave up only two groups.

Gomez cut a fine line from a ChiliWhich last Monday won the Salinas 1 Challenger title.

For Gomez, that is the case His second ATP Challenger player after his 2019 victory in Tallahassee, United State. (Dr)

More Stories

La Jornada – Orozco and Agúndez receive an Olympic pass in scuba diving

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Euro 2020 is Nearly Upon Us — Here’s What You Need to Know

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

Roy Barbosa is ranked ninth in the US GNC

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Potosina Sabrina Solís … without much success in “Badminton Pan Am” – El Sol de San Luis

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Chovis Lopez’s goal that opened the San Jose Earthquakes victory over DC United

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Guatemalan Sebastian Barrios to sign a seven-year contract with the Seattle Mariners – Prensa Libre

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

50% of the world’s population has less money now than it did before the pandemic

20 mins ago Mia Thompson

Emilio Gomez wins Salinas 2 Challenger title | Other sports | Sports

23 mins ago Sharon Hanson

A young Spanish woman coughs every two seconds of COVID-19

23 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Chile adds a new high-speed network for science and education between Arica and Valparaiso

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Xbox Game Pass welcomes Red Dead Online, FIFA 21, Final Fantasy X / X-2, and more this month

4 hours ago Leo Adkins