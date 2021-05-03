Emilio Gomez wins Salinas 2 Challenger title | Other sports | Sports

The Ecuadorian claimed the second player in the ATP Challenger Championship after beating Chilean Nicholas Gary in two days.

at The match was played in two daysEcuadorian Emilio Gomez is declared champion in Salinas 2 Challenger By defeating Chilean Nicholas Gary in three sets.

The first part of the game has been played Sunday, suspended due to the lack of natural light At Salinas Golf and Tennis Club. At the time of suspending the duel, the scoreboard scored 4-6, 7-6 (6), 3-3.

Gary reached this final without being defeated, With 9 games we won and without compromising sets. The level he was able to show with Gomez, before that he was able to salvage six breakout points.

Chilean Take a break on the tenth day Game s I managed to take the first set 6-4.

Gomez was determined in delicate situations. He managed to save three points from the match, two of those in Break the tie With a deficit of 4-6, who came back to win the second set.

The third began very disputed, With break chances for the tricolor and When plate 3-3 has been identified, With Gomez’s service, Advertise the comment From the party due to the lack of natural light.

The match resumed at 11:00 on Monday The Ecuadorian appeared to be recovering, with a good match to stay with 6-4 partial To complete a week he gave up only two groups.

Gomez cut a fine line from a ChiliWhich last Monday won the Salinas 1 Challenger title.

For Gomez, that is the case His second ATP Challenger player after his 2019 victory in Tallahassee, United State. (Dr)