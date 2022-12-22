Epic Games Store: Is This Trilogy Free Today? Watch out, it’s official

development

We’ve updated the entire post to confirm the leak. In fact, it is the aforementioned trilogy.

We arrive on Thursday and like every week, it’s time to review the free games we can get today in the Epic Games Store. in this occasion We have to speak in the singularsince today barring last minute changes there will only be one free game, though that may be Legendary trilogy. The big news this week is that the game won’t be revealed until 5:00 PM (local time) but the game that the players from Epic will be giving us this afternoon may already have been leaked.

Clear , The information that we will share with you now is not official, so we recommend taking it with a grain of salt until it is formalized. In any case, if these predictions are filtered or rejected before the moment of their disclosure, we will update the news. We take this opportunity to remind you that you still have time for this Download yesterday’s game for freeThis game will be available until today at 5:00 PM, when the games detailed below will (hopefully) be revealed.

New surprise trilogy for free today on the Epic Games Store

The trilogy that was leaked today as a gift on the Epic Games store could be, DropIn this case, it would be a set of three Legendary games, Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Play Game, Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Play Game and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel.