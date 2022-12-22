How to get the iOS 16 lock screen on iOS 15, iOS 14, or iOS 13

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Jailbreaking allows older iPhone users to get the iOS 16 lock screen.

the new iOS 16 lock screen I was One of the most important innovations for the new iPhone. However, not all devices are supported.

Some old iPhones can’t access this version and are left behind Limited Without being able to get this new aesthetic for your screen.

But not being able to update to iOS 16 shouldn’t be a hindrance to accessing this revamped lock screen and Jailbreaking is back in the spotlight By providing the possibility to enjoy this novelty.

That’s right, users who have a device with it iOS 15, iOS 14, or iOS 13 You’ll be able to get the iOS 16 lock screen thanks to a new tweak with great detailing that nicely mimics the aesthetics and some of the functionality offered by the latest version of iOS.

Aim. is the name of the tweak created by iOS developer AliMaulana. This jailbreak tweak allows the user to access the lock screen feature of iOS 16. However, You won’t be able to edit the lock screen like you can in iOS 16. Instead, the tweak creates a section in your iPhone’s Settings app for you to make the adjustments it deems necessary.

Among the changes that the user can make we can highlight:

  • Fonts, color, sizes, date and time.
  • Activate or deactivate widgets. Configure their size, color, position and function.
  • Turn shadows on texts on or off as well as settings for animations, control and other functions.

AIM is a tablet No justify You can download it from the repository the damage It requires some permissions and dependencies that the user must consider to run it.

AIM disk

Although not quite the same, AIM manages to simulate the iOS 16 lock screen very well and can be supplemented with another tweak called exiwall what Add depth to your wallpaper.

Arrival New jailbreak for iOS 16 what Certain requirements are required to be installedHowever, users who already have an iPhone with Cydia will have access to this tweak that brings the iOS 16 lock screen to older devices.

More Stories

Nintendo is showing off the extent of Greninja’s presence in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

You buy a MacBook and Amazon sends you dog food

20 hours ago Leo Adkins

Does Alexa always listen to you? This affects your privacy

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Rumour: Future Super Mario games will incorporate the movie’s design

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Hideki Kamiya details who the protagonist of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is, who it’s aimed at, and more

2 days ago Leo Adkins

If you’re going to buy another AirTag, the best (and only) piece of advice I can give you is this

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Netflix: A movie based on a true event that won’t let you get off the couch and runs for two hours

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Science. – A metabolic ‘trick’ that makes phytoplankton resilient to warming – Publimetro México

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to get the iOS 16 lock screen on iOS 15, iOS 14, or iOS 13

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Tanzania signs a contract with Chinese companies to build a new railway

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

Could you be allergic to cold? This says science

12 hours ago Mia Thompson