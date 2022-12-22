Nintendo is showing off the extent of Greninja’s presence in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

After its release and recent newsWe now get more details and recently confirmed news of the long-awaited Nintendo Switch game Pokémon scarlet and purple.

Pokémon scarlet and purple

The information centers on a recent message published by Nintendo Spain that shows us how to do this Grinev Yes, it is in this game. For now we can just enjoy it in the form of a box It’s inspired by that of Joan Miró, but data experts have already confirmed the existence of a Water-type Pokémon in the code It is expected to be added to the game Like Sandersalthough it has no history at the moment.

Here you can see it:

What’s your opinion? Don’t forget it was posted recently Endgame trailer showed Two new Pokemon. Besides this, they have confirmed First Tera-Raid events, Pokémon Home compatibility, and launch updateas well as details of gifts to be obtained Saving data From Pokémon Sword or Shield or Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, Glittering Pearl, or Let’s Go.

Remember that the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple games correspond to the ninth generation that is already in development, and Spain is the region from which I was inspired. You have our full premiere coverage here.

