Eric Boone should qualify to the top 15 in welterweight; Not far from the WBO World Title fight ‘| Other sports | Sports

Manabetta is still 36th in the welterweight “ranking” after beating Jose Guillermo Garcia on Saturday.

After beating Mexican José Guillermo García in TKO, Ecuadorean Eric Boone will have to face “around four or five more fights” in order to challenge the WBC welterweight champion.

Last Saturday, Manabetta reached No. 25 victories, 12 by knockout, after defeating an Aztec fighter in a background fight organized by the National Promoter Century Boxing, at the Andean Voice Recording Center, in Quito.

“About four or five more fights for the fight that allows him to compete for the title,” someone from the Bonn environment predicted about the escalation the 32-year-old is intent on achieving.

It is still ranked 36th in rating Among the players, Bone will have to score important wins to first enter the top 15 in the category.

AIBA international one-star coach Eliane Andrade estimates that Boone should be “in the first place” against Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. (current WBC champion), Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, and “many boxers” “.

“Bone still has chances to get (the title), he should be ranked 15. The truth is he’s not too far to see him fight for the world title very soon. He’ll have to do three or four (extra) fights, qualify for the top fifteen and wait. The opportunity to continue climbing and challenging the hero. “

Andrade, certified on February 25 this year by the International Boxing Association (IBA), highlights that Bone while passing through a camp in the United States was Sparring Former world champion Adrian Brunner.

“Bone has a lot of experience, he’s been with world boxers, and he has all the qualities to be a world champion. Nothing else lacks the push the promoters should give him. Sooner than ever we’ll see him competing for a world title. We already have the first world champion.” (Ecuadorian), Carlos Gungura (in the super middle division of the International Boxing Organization), in its class, and very soon we will have our second, Eric Boon, in welterweight (from the World Boxing Council) Cup), ”predicts Andrade.

On the Century Boxing bottom card, he hit Bone a uppercase letter To decipher Garcia. The Mexican fell to the ground seconds later, unable to recover and the referee awarded portovejense the victory. Now, his record is 25 wins, six losses and zero draws. (Dr)