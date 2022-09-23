Everything is ready so that you can also use WhatsApp on a tablet

The option to use WhatsApp on a tablet is getting closer and closer: the latest version of the app already includes this option.

For years, thousands of users The WhatsApp I fantasized about a choice Use the messaging app on their tablets. However, the company decided not to satisfy the wishes of its user community, leaving them only the option to turn to it Alternative ways to use WhatsApp on tabletssuch as the option that consists of use whatsapp.

However, we’ve known for a long time that this is about to change. with arrival Multi-device mode for WhatsAppThe door was opened for the possibility of a file The official version of WhatsApp for tablets. The prospect seems more plausible today than ever, ever since WABetaInfo Find out the last Trial version of whatsapp for Android Already includes the option to associate the same account On a mobile phone and tablet.

Companion Mode in WhatsApp will allow you to have the same account on a mobile phone and tablet

A few months ago we talked about arriving From Companion Mode to WhatsApp. It was a post aimed at Allow the same account to be used on two mobile devices same time.

From what is known now, WhatsApp has continued to work on this tool and has now added an option Use WhatsApp “Companion Mode” to link the account to a tablet. As you can see in the screenshot, the user interface is Adapts to tablet formatand allows the user to scan the QR code on the main device to be able to do so associate your account.

When the connection is made, WhatsApp will allow Transfer chat history on the tablet and start using the messaging app on the device, without the main smartphone connected to the Internet.

Companion Mode will allow you to get files Up to four devices Linked to the same WhatsApp account at the same time. At the moment, yes, There is no specific version of WhatsApp For iPad, but it’s possible download whatsapp On any Android tablet.