Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

If something stands out from this series of Samsung Galaxy S22 UltraAnd S22 + s s 22It’s their night camera, high-quality immersive display, and powerful performance that they can deliver.

As every year, Samsung Offers the best in technology and innovation in both devices galaxy And this 2022 is no exception.

Although the improvements to the cameras, performance, and battery, are elements that are always taken into consideration. There are other features in this new series that will make your days easier.

league Galaxy S22 It is equipped with video and photo editing tools, worthy of a professional: photo remastering, object eraser, playback mode, independent microphone control, automatic framing, photo and video stabilizer, single capture, director mode and, in particular, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra It has an S Pen that also acts as a remote control.

So with these new features, you won’t need additional apps on your device. The independence and performance of each model will make you get the most out of it.

Breaking the rules of light

Now night photography will not be the same with the night. Galaxy S22 From Samsung to bring a new lighting concept that breaks the rules and captures moments in low light like never before.

No matter we are at a party, night outing, campfire or just want to capture the starry sky, the series camera s 22 You can achieve vivid color photography by stabilizing each photo. It even allows you to work with RAW files as if it were a reflex camera.

performance and connectivity

In addition to having 5G connectivity and a faster 4nm chip, the phones have 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB and 250GB of storage.



Galaxy S22 | S22 +Available in Phantom White, Phantom Black, Pink Gold and Green colours Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra In Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgundy.