Fall Guys has a very small download size on the Nintendo Switch: all the details

We present new and interesting details of one of the most anticipated games at the moment by Nintendo Switch users, which was recently confirmed. it’s about Fall Guys for Nintendo Switch.

In this case, we were able to tell that the game has a really light download size on the hybrid console: it only consumes 40 MB. Remember that this is the space that must be free in our console memory or memory card so that we can download the game digitally from the eShop.

do not forget it Recently These details have been confirmed:

Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Epic Games On June 21, 2022 for free

Existing players will receive the Legacy Pack

More Collaborations and Season Pass to be announced soon

You will have cross play and cross progression on all platforms

It will run in Portable Switch mode at [email protected] and in TV (dock) mode at [email protected]

Dash and dodge your way to victory in the Bunch of Craps. Beginner or professional? Alone or in a group? Fall Guys delivers fun in concentrated doses and in constant evolution. The only thing more important than winning is to look as silly as possible, so put on your smartest costume because this is about to begin.

Fall Guys on Switch delay

Remember that before a while the game Officially until 2022 (Previously confirmed for Summer 2021). There have also been indications of this delay in the past After Nintendo List.

This delay was confirmed My voice:

We know everyone is excited about Fall Guys coming to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox, and for good reason. There has been a lot of speculation on social media linking these new console releases to the release of Season 6 and we want to make it clear that this is not the case, so that no one gets confused when searching for the game on these platforms. Thank you for being patient with us, this is one of our top priorities in active development and we can’t wait to share more details with you in 2022.

