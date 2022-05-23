NASA receives data from the Voyager 1 spacecraft, which was launched 45 years ago

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)Container) Try solve the puzzle After the Voyager 1 spacecraft, which was launched 45 years ago in 1977, Send telemetry data to planet Earth.

Through a statement, the Container Note that the readout from the probe’s Attitude and Expression Control System (AACS) They do not reflect what is actually happening on the plane.

NASA receives data

The AACS system controls the direction of the 45-year-old spacecraft. Among other functions, it maintains a high-gain antenna from Voyager 1 Accurately aim at groundwhich allows you to send data, indicates NASA.

All indications are that AACS is still working, but the telemetry data it displays is invalid. For example, it may appear that the data was generated randomly or that it does not reflect any possible situation in which AACS could be.” Container.

NASA explains what or what”The team will continue to monitor the signal closely while they continue to determine if the invalid data is coming directly from AACS or another system involved in the production and delivery of telemetry data.”

“Until the nature of the problem is better understood, the team cannot predict whether this could affect how long the spacecraft can collect and transmit scientific data.” Container.

“A puzzle like this is fairly normal at this point in the Voyager mission,” said Susan Dodd, Voyager 1 and 2 project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. NASA in Southern California.

The AACS system controls the direction of the spacecraft, which was launched 45 years ago. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA’s Voyager 1 is located more than 23 billion km from Earth

the ship Voyager 1 It is currently 14.5 billion miles (23 thousand and 300 million kilometers) from Earth, and it takes light 20 hours and 33 minutes to cut that difference.

This won’t be the first time Team Voyager investigates an anomaly: In 2017, Voyager 1’s main thrusters showed signs of deterioration, so engineers switched to another set of thrusters originally used during the spacecraft’s interplanetary encounters.

“Those engines worked, even though they hadn’t been used for 37 years,” NASA explained.

“This means that it takes about two days to send a message to Voyager 1 And getting an answer, a delay the mission team got used to, “So Investigation will continue To try to solve the problem of the ship.