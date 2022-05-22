iOS | These are the iPhone models whose battery improves after updating to iOS 15.5 | OS | Apple | Mobile phones | Tests | performance | nda | nnni | sports game

Every time a new update for the operating system developed by Apple is released, we refer to it iOSMany users are hesitant to download this software for fear of security and privacy vulnerabilities as they did on previous occasions. Currently, iOS is in its version 15.4, however, version 15.5 has already been released and so far no problems have been detected, what has been discovered is that the update improves battery performance for some iPhonese; Depor will show you the list of beneficiary models.

According to the information published by the technology portal mobile areait was learned that a YouTuber ran a Geekbench battery life test on various iPhone models and with versions of iOS 15.4 and 15.5; The result was different and one terminal surprised everyone with the extra minutes of battery life it could get after updating to the latest version.

It is important to clarify that all models Iphone The ones I tested have significantly improved, unlike the four, because one stays the same and the others reduce their time on battery life. Here’s the full list for you to decide if it’s worth upgrading to iOS 15.5.

iPhone models your battery improves with IOS 15.5

iPhone SE: Same thing.

iPhone 6s: +10 minutes.

iPhone 7: +4 minutes.

iPhone 8: +6 minutes.

iPhone XR: -14 minutes.

iPhone 11: +3 min.

iPhone 12: -42 minutes .

. iPhone 13: +28 minutes .

. iPhone SE 2020: -9 minutes.

