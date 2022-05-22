iOS | These are the iPhone models whose battery improves after updating to iOS 15.5 | OS | Apple | Mobile phones | Tests | performance | nda | nnni | sports game

Every time a new update for the operating system developed by Apple is released, we refer to it Many users are hesitant to download this software for fear of security and privacy vulnerabilities as they did on previous occasions. Currently, iOS is in its version 15.4, however, version 15.5 has already been released and so far no problems have been detected, what has been discovered is that the update improves battery performance for some iPhonese; Depor will show you the list of beneficiary models.

According to the information published by the technology portal it was learned that a YouTuber ran a Geekbench battery life test on various iPhone models and with versions of and 15.5; The result was different and one terminal surprised everyone with the extra minutes of battery life it could get after updating to the latest version.

It is important to clarify that all models Iphone The ones I tested have significantly improved, unlike the four, because one stays the same and the others reduce their time on battery life. Here’s the full list for you to decide if it’s worth upgrading to iOS 15.5.

iPhone models your battery improves with IOS 15.5

  • iPhone SE: Same thing.
  • iPhone 6s: +10 minutes.
  • iPhone 7: +4 minutes.
  • iPhone 8: +6 minutes.
  • iPhone XR: -14 minutes.
  • iPhone 11: +3 min.
  • iPhone 12: -42 minutes.
  • iPhone 13: +28 minutes.
  • iPhone SE 2020: -9 minutes.

iPhone: How to sync photo library with Google Photos

  • Open the application on a file IphoneIf you haven’t downloaded it yet, you can do it .
  • Once in the app, touch the circle containing your photo located in the upper right corner of the screen.
  • In the menu that will appear, find “Google Photos Settings”.
  • Go to “Backup and sync” and slide the switch to activate it.
  • The app will start syncing the photos and videos that you have stored on your device.
  • It remains only to wait for the content to load, the time may vary depending on the resolution of the images and the quality of the images.
  • Keep in mind that by default, Google Photos stores your library content in the highest quality and only when you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network.

What is the small gap next to your IPHONE cameras

  • Since the iPhone 12, Apple has added a triple camera to the Pro and Pro Max versions, being the ultra-wide angle, the standard lens and the telephoto.
  • But to this is added a small hole. This is lidar technology.
  • This small aperture improves not only the lighting in your Apple Station, but it also reflects a more detailed depth-field.
  • Even if you use the iPhone’s cinematic mode, you’ll notice that it does a better job there of blurring the background and improving the appearance of objects in the foreground.
  • It should be noted that if this lens is dirty, there may be some slowness in detecting objects. That’s why we always recommend that you keep it clean.

