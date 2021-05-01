FIFA 21 fixes its entry to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass

EA Sports has installed entry FIFA 21 On EA Play for May. Now we already know the exact day when we can play the sports title within our subscription. Thanks to the agreement reached between Electronic Arts and Microsoft, players with Xbox Game Pass will also be able to play for free on both Microsoft devices and computers.

FIFA 21 access to EA Play and Xbox Games Pass It will be May 6th. Of course, it will be the full game. All game modes (Volta, Career, or FIFA Ultimate Team) will be available.

So far there was an option to test it for 10 hours. After that time, the game was banned until its purchase. The good thing is The progress made during the test is saved They can be restored with the purchased game or from EA Play.

Remember that FIFA 21 is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S.. Therefore, it will be playable in both generations. In the new, improvements will be made in it.

PlayStation players will also be able to enjoy FIFA 21 for free If they subscribe to EA Play on their consoles. Similar to Xbox, PS4 and PS5 versions will be received.

The only downside between the versions is Inability to save games from modes such as Career or Pro Clubs Between consoles. Progress will not be passed between new or old generation versions.

EA Play is a service included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on both PCs and Xbox consoles. However, it can also be accessed separately for 3.99 € per month on PC, PlayStation consoles and Xbox, if you do not want to access Game Pass.