Global sales of Xbox Series X / S, PS5, and Switch were announced through Week 23

New news and reports arriving in the world of video games, indicating the differences in sales between different consoles. Recently, the numbers have been published (approximate) where Disclosure of global sales for Xbox X / S Vs PS5 and Switch until Week 23 of its release. In addition, it should be noted that sales on different continents are also detailed. Through the middle VGChartz, Numbers and details of device sales have been published since its launch until week 23. The PS5 continues to lead in sales, followed by the Nintendo Switch and finally the Xbox Series X / S. It is important to emphasize that although it ranks last in sales, the Xbox series does not have bad numbers, as the main reason for this is the lack of inventory that Microsoft has suffered from as a result of the epidemic. Xbox Series X / S vs PS5 vs Switch Worldwide Sales up to Week 23 We told you a few days ago Global sales Which the Xbox Series X / S has compared to its older generation sibling, the Xbox One. Here are the global sales of the three platforms, along with their respective continents: Global sales: PS5: 7,763,924

Switch: 5,008,963

XSX | S: 4668388 US Sales: PS5: 3,164,400

XSX | S: 2332978

Switch: 1,836,507 Sales in Europe: PS5: 2694.499

Switch: 1,390,514

XSX | S: 1,364,440 Sales in Japan: Switch: 1,355,664

PS5: 641,323

XSX | Small: 42486

“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”