Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout SE Retrasa para Nintendo Switch y Confirma Cross-Play Con Xbox – Nintenderos

Today we were able to find out an updated launch window for one of the most anticipated games by Nintendo Switch gamers. In this case we are talking about Falling Men: The Ultimate Knockout, Confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console.

Recently, it was shared that this game is late: instead of summer 2021, we only know now that it will arrive in 2021. That way, fans will have to wait a little longer to receive it on the Nintendo Switch, although today we also learned that it will interfere with Xbox.

We leave you with the common message:

From day one, we’ve had the illusion of making Fall Guys the most amazing game, and we’ve always worked in that direction. We bring a lot of news and for some time we have felt that we can take our pills to another level. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible … until now! At the top of our list was the cross-platform gaming app. As you already know, Mediatonic recently Become part of the Epic Games family. This is something that gets us very excited, because the team is now fortunate enough to have new tools and help improve the experience of all players, from the most veteran players in Dome of the Stumble to those who are starting to give their first steps or falter, regardless of the platform they’re playing on. . Updates on Xbox and Switch play and cross-platform gameplay! With a new future full of opportunities, we realized that the goal we set for ourselves to launch the game on Xbox and Switch in 2021 is unfortunately not possible. It’s too early to release all the new features we’re working on. While it is true that we want to launch the game on these platforms as quickly as possible, we also know that it is worth waiting a little longer, and we thank you very much for your patience. This launch delay will give us more time for our team to implement new features, such as cross-platform compatibility, so players can play and have fun with their friends regardless of the platform they’re playing on. What do you expect from the fall guys? Our team continues to grow to live up to community expectations and develop high-quality content. The core of the team always remains the same. Fall Guys will continue to offer bonus content each season: new game modes, outfits, and rounds, plus more of what you already know and know you love. At the moment we cannot give any release date, but we are still here and we will give you information about the update as quickly as possible. Thank you so much! There will be more updates that we cannot say at the moment, but we really want to share it with you. In the meantime, we want to thank you for your patience and hope you are as excited as we are about the future awaiting our beloved pill.

We will monitor for more details to be shared between now and the release date available at this time. Meanwhile, what do you think of the news? Are you looking forward to this first show? Feel free to share it in the comments. Finally, in case you are interested, we leave the link to Our full coverage of the game.

