Filtrado un play del free to play, The Division Heartland

Currently only Ubisoft Advertise The game is officially released but the first details haven’t been revealed yet Heartland division For the public. This video was leaked Sky Lakes As they explained, it belongs to a private presentation and clearly should not be bypassed in order to respect the French company’s nondisclosure agreement.

In the video, in addition to being able to see a portion of the game, some features of the map and other details that this game will present are highlighted, which, as you already know, will be in a free-to-play format.

Gameplay from The Division Heartland

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a new, free-to-play title in the Division world. Its development is led by Red Storm Entertainment, a Tom Clancy license studio that has worked in both The Division and The Division 2. The Division Heartland will be a standalone gaming experience available on PCs, consoles and platforms. Cloud in 2021-2022. Ubisoft has also announced plans to develop versions of The Division for mobile devices, aiming to bring the universe to a wider audience.

