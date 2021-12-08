Football: Lemar suffers from a muscle injury and will miss Levante

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson


Thomas Lemar of Atletico de Madrid prepares during the Champions League match, Group B, between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano on October 19, 2021, in Madrid, Spain. – Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press

MADRID, October 25 (European press) –

French striker Thomas Lemar suffers from a muscle injury in his right thigh that will make him miss at least the next Atletico Madrid match, which will be played against Levante on Thursday in the 11th round of the Liga Santander.

“Thomas Lemar suffers from an injury to his right thigh, according to the tests carried out this Monday at the University of Navarre clinic. The French footballer, who was forced to withdraw from the match against Real Sociedad in the first half, will undergo medical treatment. Rojiblanco club stated in a medical report that ” Physiotherapy and physical therapy, as well as individual training for sports rehabilitation. His development will mark his return to competition.”

The France international, the undisputed starting player this season for Diego Pablo Simeone, joins Marcos Llorente and Stefan Savic at the dispensary, who also suffers from muscle injuries.

