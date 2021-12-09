Minute by minute live stream: Mexico vs. Chile in an international friendly match

The Mexican national team will face Chile on Wednesday in a friendly match in Austin, where the main characters of the two teams will be absent, from participating in foreign tournaments.

Mexicans are going through their worst moments under Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino. In November they lost 2-0 to the United States and 2-1 to Canada, relegating to third place in the CONCACAF match for Qatar 2022.

Martino is trying to correct course and in this Wednesday meeting he will take advantage of the fact that he will not have his key players to monitor youngsters who can be a substitute for those who have not performed well in recent matches.

The game takes place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, starting at 7 p.m. LA time. The meeting can be seen on TUDN and Univision.

Minute 64: iGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Mexico! Silva wins over his head in a free kick cross and scores after an effective cross from Cordova. Mexico 2, Chile 1.

55th minute: A miracle saved by Perez after a shot from Jimenez’s first intention.

52nd minute: Chile saves after Jimenez’s attack. Perez defends Chile’s goal very well.

47th minute: Morales is in a very dangerous position that the attackers cannot finish.

Start the second time

The end of the first match: Mexico 1, Chile 1. Great goalkeeper Acevedo in Mexico and so far Araujo has played very well. For Chile, Montecinos has been a nightmare for the right sector. El Tri took the lead very early in the game, without much deserved, and La Roja tied the score.

45th minute: Acevedo cuts Chile’s lead very dangerously. The Santos goalkeeper took the ball from him in the lead of Montes.

41 min: Montesinos again with a long position for Montes.

38th minute: Montenos hit a ball over Acevedo’s goal.

33 min: Rojas finishes recovering, causing El Tre a headache.

32nd minute: Cervantes with a shot that deviated well from Perez’s goal.

30th minute: Marcelino Nunez gets the yellow card after a foul on Sebastian Cordova.

Minute 21: iGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF CHILE! Montenos threw a cross and Morales ended the match twice to equalize. Mexico 1, Chile 1.

20th minute: Montenos tested from long distances, but he deviated sharply from Mexico’s goal.

19th minute: A dangerous position from Chile, Jordan Silva, miraculously.

Minute 9: iGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Mexico! Santiago Jimenez scores a cross from Antona. Giménez touch it at the bottom of the grids. Mexico 1, Chile 0.

minute 1: Chile was very close to the free kick. Acevedo El Tri rescues with an exceptional launch.

Start your first time in Austin!

Chile was as follows:

➡️ La Roja already has eleven starting players for the friendly match against Mexico! ⚽️ These are the 11 selected by DT Martín Lasarte for the match that begins at midnight, in Austin, United States. 📺 Broadcasting: Chilevisión# Vamos La Roja pic.twitter.com/TJvYdpqHQq Chile national team (LaRoja) December 9, 2021

Mexico comes out like this, with Julian Araujo as a key player: