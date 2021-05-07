Former 343i employee warns Halo Infinite may disappoint a lot of people

10 mins ago Leo Adkins
to Rodolfo Leon
0 comment
5/6/2021 4:56 PM


Needless to say, but a revelation Infinite aura Last year it left a very bad taste in the mouth among fans of the franchise. Faced with this reception, Microsoft and PPG 343 They have made a decision to put it off by more than a year to give it the level of quality that society expects of it. That said, a former employee at 343i He revealed that the title “may disappoint a lot of people”.

According to translate Random 0 points On Reset, The concerned former employee said the final product would be fine, only warning fans that it “wouldn’t be a masterpiece.”

“I think the end product will still be good. The story is a huge improvement, the gameplay is richer, but the development cycle is very long. Don’t expect this masterpiece to be talked about so much.”

Regarding the negative points, this former employee mentions that the company executives were “very ambitious” about the plans that needed to be done. Infinite aura An open world game, which required major changes in its graphic engine. Additionally, much of the content has been cut for “several reasons”.

Finally, the former employee mentions people from 343 He’s been working a lot, even “until the wee hours of the morning” and feels comfortable getting out of there.

It is important to note that since it is a translation, there may be some points misinterpreted, however, these comments go hand in hand with Jason Schreyer, Reporter BloombergI heard it before.

Infinite aura It is slated to be launched this year in Xbox and pc.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Fountain: Windows Central




Rodolfo Leon

Editor at atomix.vg Gamer, movie fanatic, and pop culture fan.

More Stories

Pokémon GO Event – Luminalia X Legends: All Missions and Rewards

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Why and How to use Online & Free PDF Compressor

11 hours ago Leo Adkins

Nintendo Switch users will be able to program and create their own video games starting in June with Game Builder Garage

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

A user speaks 30 gigabytes in 24 hours

1 day ago Leo Adkins

MIUI 13 is available soon, but many very important cell phones will be forgotten

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These are some of the Xiaomi that will not receive MIUI 13

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

A scientific study has found a relationship between male pattern baldness and the likelihood of severe Covid-19 virus

4 mins ago Mia Thompson

Former 343i employee warns Halo Infinite may disappoint a lot of people

10 mins ago Leo Adkins

La Jornada – Ebrard interviewed the US Secretary of Defense about the bilateral agenda

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Alexander Zverev meets Nadal – Tennis

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Covid-19 vaccine. What does patent release mean?

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring