Pokémon GO Event – Luminalia X Legends: All Missions and Rewards

the event Myths of Luminalia X Now available at Pokemon GO. Popular iOS and Android players can now participate in Research tasks Timer for this event that celebrates the advent Zarnis To the game raids plus the myths behind the sixth generation. After you know all the details of the event, it’s time to take a look at The investigation stages are full of quests and rewards.

All bait units in Pokémon GO and how to get them; Mossy, rainy …

Luminalia X Legends Event: Date, Time and Features

Let’s start with the dates. the event Myths of Luminalia X It starts on Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM and will be active Until Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM. It is free and will appear from the date indicated in our list of events in Pokémon GO.

Fairy Pokémon is a cool thing, but it’s no coincidence. This guy made his way into the sixth generation and turned heads. It must be said that it is not a very complex event, although it is very important to acquire the new Rain Bait unit, which is essential to the development of Goodra.





With an asteriskPokemon who can appear to meet him shiny / varied

.

Luminalia X Legends Event: Missions and Rewards

Stage 1 of 7

Send 5 gifts to your friends: Meet the Jigglypuff *.

Defeat 3 GO Rocket’s recruits – meet Bajun *.

Catch 7 Fairy Pokemon – Meet Clefairy *.

Rewards: 1500 XP and 15 Super Balls.

Stage 2 of 7

Get 7 hearts with your partner: x10 Berry Frambo.

Purify 3 Dark Pokemon: Meet Dratini *.

Catch 15 Fairy-Type Pokemon – Meet Mariel *.

Bonuses: 2000 XP and 1 radar missile.

Stage 3 of 7

Defeat GO Rocket Leader Arlo: 5 High Doses.

Defeat the GO Leader Rocket Cliff: Revival 3.

Defeat the GO Rocket Sierra Leader: 3 Max Potion.

Bonuses: 2,500 XP and 1 super radar missile.

Stage 4 of 7

Find GO Rocket Team Leader (Giovanni): 2000 XP.

Find GO Rocket Team Leader (Giovanni): 2000 XP.

Find GO Rocket Team Leader (Giovanni): 2000 XP.

Rewards: 3000 XP and 1 incense.

Stage 5 of 7

3 Fairy-Type Pokemon Evolution: 1 Year Stone.

Use incense: get to know Mawel *.

Catch 20 Fairy-Type Pokemon – Meet Spritzee.

Rewards: 4000 XP, 10 Pinia Berry.

Stage 6 of 7

Make 10 Great Tricks – Meet Swirlix.

Use 15 Berries to Help You Catch Pokemon: Meet Cotone.

Catch 7 Fairy-type Pokemon: Face Azumarill.

Rewards: 6000 XP, 15 Ultra Ball.

Stage 7 of 7

Complete 5 Field Investigations – 25 Buckyballs.

Win 1 Raid – Meet the Gable *.

Catch 50 Fairy-type Pokemon – Meet Clifable.

Rewards: 5000 Stardust and Rainy Bait Module. Source |