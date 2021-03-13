Fortnite Season 6: As it begins, the final event Zero Point Crisis and more

The Fifth season From Battle Pass From Fortnite Chapter 2 It is in its last days. In this news we collect All we know running Sixth season From Chapter 2 of It is an electronic gameIncluding When you startAnd if there is – or not – a Event At the end of the fifth season led to the emergence of the new season. All this information is below:

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6: When Do You Begin?

At the time of writing this news, The only information about her is that which appears in the game itself, Under the “Battle Pass” tab of the Battle Royale menu. According to Fortnite itself, Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite will start Chapter 2 Tuesday 16 March 2021. At the moment Correction 16.00, Which will bring all the content of the new season.

According to the game itself, Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 will begin on Tuesday, March 16th

This date is not final It can be postponed – or brought forward – Depending on any unexpectedOr, change what Epic Games deems appropriate in the Fortnite content agenda.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5: Will There Be a Final Event?

The Correction 15.50 It was the most recent content update, and the latest update is expected for Season 5. Using techniques and tools Data mining, We did not find any “bargaining” files among the new files added with this update. By “bargaining” we mean that which has given enough evidence to suggest that there will be an event at the end of Season Five. In other words: There seems to be no event this season, As it actually happened at the end of the third season of the second chapter.

The big change from the Season 5 storyline made during this latest update has been the fact that since then, Zero point is more stable; Heavily cracked and making louder noises From before:

On 09/03/2021, Epic Games officially announced a The final event of the zero point crisisWhat or what It won’t happen during Season Five, Is that Once the sixth season begins, The March 16, 2021.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6: First Official Photo

On 10/3/2021, Epic Games was published on the Fortnite Community Tab on Xbox and is releasing The first official photo From Sixth season From Chapter 2:

First official photo of Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2

It does not give us clues about the new theme of the sixth season; Simply It is an updated art (The Fortnite logo and the iconic Battle Bus, a few more).

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 6: Teaser List

Here is the full list of pre-season teasers:

Primer teaser (13/03/2021):

