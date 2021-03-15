Fortnite Season 6: The Ultimate Zero Point Crisis Event; date and time

On 09/03/2021, Epic Games announced on the Official Blog of It is an electronic game The Final event Zero point crisis. It will not be held at the end Fifth season From Battle Pass, As you might expect, but instead it will take place at the start Sixth season. We tell you all the details below, including date and time:

When and at what time the latest Fortnite Zero Point Crisis Event Season 6 begins

Epic Games details that The final event of the zero point crisis Will be held on Tuesday 16 March 2021According to them, only when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 arrives, “It is a one-on-one experience and we will be able to play it as soon as we log into the new season“It’s the icing on the cake Agent Johnsy By trying to save all reality by preventing the Fortnite characters from escaping from the episode.

They were not given a specific time to hold the event, although we can assume it will be at 10:00 CET, Which is when new spots – in this case, a Correction 16.00– Apply to the game. With that in mind, we leave you with a list of the tables below:

Spain (Peninsula & Balearic Islands): 10:00 am Tuesday 16th Mar

Spain (Canary Islands): 09:00 on Tuesday, March 16th

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 06:00 on Tuesday 16 March

United States and Venezuela: 4:00 pm on Tuesday 16 March

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 3:00 pm on Tuesday 16 March

To celebrate that there’s only less than a week left until the new season arrives, Epic Games too Prices have been lowered Strange weapons. Yes in deed , This change only applies to public playlists, and not to competitive situations such as Arena.

This is all we know for now. We will expand this news in case there are new details about the event over the next few days.

