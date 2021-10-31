Forza Horizon 5 is the first 4K console game in quality and performance mode

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

The Forza saga is synonymous with technical and playable quality, and Forza Horizon 5 proves it once again. In a few days we will be able to enjoy a new and renewed delivery of the wonderful Arcde Forza Horizon 5 simulation, which this time will take us to Mexico, where we will find all kinds of terrain and weather events very well executed. We actually managed to try it a few weeks ago, and my dear colleague Pedro del Pozo tells you about First impressions All of them are full of praise for the title.

As I decided at the beginning, the Forza saga has always set the pace for the generation in question, always trying to get the maximum juice out of our machines. We already knew his drawing section would be really surprising, but we never imagined that in both Quality mode As in performance mode, 4K native resolution will be stable. On the other hand, in performance mode we will also have 60 frames per second.

Forza Horizon 5 brings out the power of Xbox Series X.

The news reached us via Twitter, comparing the two modes as well as acknowledging that the original resolution will be 4K. As we learned in a few minutes digital foundryThe main differences lie in reduced vegetation, some minor things, and modification of shading in certain places. As we saw in the tweet, it will be difficult for us to differentiate one mode or the other, and get twice the number of frames.

This achievement was noteworthy thanks to the great work of Playground Games and the diversity shown by the graphic engine they used, Forzatech; Being the same to develop the new myth.

