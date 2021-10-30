Google Assistant | These are the best voice commands for your routine | Applications | Android | Mobile phones | Smartphone | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Existing Android mobile phones are pre-installed by default on Google Assistant, which – which software It is developed with artificial intelligence capable of having a conversation with the user. You’ve suddenly used it on some occasions, but have you made the most of this app? Then we will show you the best voice commands that you can order from the aforementioned Google platform. Take note.

BEST GOGLE ASSISTANT COMMANDS

It is important to clarify this to activate a file Google Assistant And to tell him something, you have two options: the first is to press for a few seconds the start button, which is in the middle of the lower center, and the second is to say the two commands “Ok Google” or “Hey Google browser”.

home reminder

First, you have to say “Ok Google” and then “Create a reminder”.

The assistant will say “What is a reminder?”

Here you should be clear and say, for example: “A job interview is on Saturday, October 30.”

Next, it will ask you “when do you want to receive the reminder”.

You can answer “today at 10 pm” or any time you want.

The reminder will be saved automatically.

Set the alarm

You just have to say “set the alarm”.

He will ask, “When do you want me to set the alarm?”

You must be specific and tell the time if it is morning (morning) or afternoon/evening (evening).

It’s also true to say “Ok Google, wake me up at eight in the morning.”

Shopping list

Use the “shopping list” command.

For example, you could say, “Add rice, meat, and tomatoes to your shopping list.”

The assistant will reply “Done”.

If you forget something that says “Ok Google, add chicken”.

Finally, tell him to show you the shopping list.

It will save it as “My Shopping List”.

Quick Spare Parts

You can ask him whatever comes to your mind, for example: if you ask him where you can buy pizza, he will show you the list of pizzerias near your location. If you have questions about how to pronounce a word in another language, Google Assistant will rely on Google Translate to give you the answer. The app can even sing or tell you the best jokes.

Do you have a problem with Google Assistant? If the application is not working or not responding to “Ok Google”, enter the following Link To follow a series of steps that can solve the problem. For more help or troubleshooting iPhone or iPad devices, see How Phone or tablet troubleshooting.