telegram | How to block all your conversations with a password or PIN | Applications | Smartphone | technology | app | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

We refer to the instant messaging application developed by the brothers Pável and Nikolái Dúrov , has many functions that most users still do not know despite their progress, one of these tools allows you to protect all your conversations with a PIN or password that you will have to enter first to access its content, do you want to know how to do it here we will explain the steps.

Currently, to enter a mobile phone, you must enter your fingerprint, password, PIN or security pattern, however, there will always be situations where the mobile will be unlocked due to supervision, thus leaving your personal information at risk, but conversations in .

The kite app mentioned above provides you with a very interesting tool which is used to put a lock on all your conversations, this means to access any of them before you enter a password.

How to set a password to enter conversations

  • First, make sure cable You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store or the App Store.
  • Then enter the “Settings” application.
  • Find the “Privacy and Security” section and tap on it.
  • Next, tap on the “lock icon” and then flip the switch that says “lock icon”.
  • Finally, you have to enter your four-digit PIN or password twice.

Done, the lock code is already active cable. In case you are lazy to enter your password every time you enter a conversation, the app offers you the possibility to activate “fingerprint unlock” through mobile phone biometrics, which is much easier for some.

telegram | How to block all your conversations with a password or PIN

