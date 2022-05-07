Fragments of Halley’s Comet light up the sky tonight – Teach me about science

every year, Eta Aquarids They generally peak in early May. Eta Aquarid meteorites are remnants of Comet Halley It is known that it is moving very quickly, at a speed of 66 km / sec towards the Earth’s atmosphere. This is great for observers, as fast meteors can leave the sky shiny “trains” It lasts from several seconds to minutes. This is the best night to watch them!

The Eta Aquarids run from April 19 to May 28, but the best time to see them is on the night of May 6 and the morning of May 7. Prefer a little observers near the equatorWhere it can be seen around 40 meteors per hour. In general, it is expected to peak around 30 meteors per hour.

How and when do you see it? its radiance Aquarius, so you should look in that direction. Also, you should keep in mind that you need a clear sky and free from light pollution. It would be perfect to see who 2 a.m. your local timeOr when the moon goes down on the horizon.

Monitoring Tips: It is recommended to be located in Dark and clear place From about half an hour ago. be patient and Avoid any contact with light or devices issued during that period (such as cell phones); This way your eyes will be primed and you will be able to enjoy the event better.

How are Eta Aquarids produced? The bits of space rock that interact with our atmosphere to create Eta Aquarids come from Comet 1P / Halley. According to NASAEvery time Halley returns to the inner solar system, his core throws a crust of ice and rock into space. Dust grains end up becoming eta aquaroids, in May, and gourionides, in October, if they collide with Earth’s atmosphere.

Halley’s Comet takes about 76 years on Earth to complete one revolution around the sun. At apogee in 1948, Halley was 35.25 astronomical units (5.27 billion km) from the Sun, far from Neptune’s distance. At perihelion on February 9, 1986, Halley was 0.5871 astronomical units (87.8 million km) from the Sun, within the orbit of Venus. Halley’s Comet was last seen by regular observers in 1986 and will not enter the inner solar system again until 2061.

The barrage of stars, which are actually meteors, is an astronomical phenomenon of unique beauty, and fortunately, we can have a lot of fun just by observing the sky, without the need for a telescope. This only happens at certain times of the year, don’t miss it. A minor inconvenience on this date will be to find a darkened sky, when the moon will be illuminated by 35-45%. Anyway, it’s time to see the stars. a clear sky!

