Teacher: Are you going to buy a computer, laptop or tablet? Watch tips to get the best equipment

Profeco made it clear that you shouldn’t exceed your budget. Photo: shutterstock

If you are going to buy electronic equipment to work also Desktop, laptop or tabletThe Profeco (Federal Consumer Protection Office) Give some tips to be able to get a new one, among the points I highlight is that it fits in your budget.

by Consumer MagazineThe Profeco mentioned that there are different stores To get them, such as supermarkets or specialty stores where you can get desktop computers, laptops or tablets.

Advice from the messenger

Before purchasing equipment, consider:

Think about what you need (analyze what kind of equipment you need. The most expensive or fashionable is not necessarily the best for you).

Do not exceed your budget

Choose from several options (compare at different official institutions and ask for information about the product warranty before buying it)

Also consider technical options for equipment such as:

Mobility

Internet access (download or browse)

data processor

information store

Photo and video editing

hard disk capacity

RAM

Processor type

Screen Size

If you have already decided Via desktop, laptop or tabletPlease note the payment methods are either:

Cash

on credit

months without interest

Credit for fixed payments

Responsible for the delivery of phone service

Equipment prices vary depending on the place of purchase, but can be purchased at:

Desktop computer: from 6 thousand 999 to 11 thousand 799 (Supermarket and convenience stores)

(Supermarket and convenience stores) Laptop or Notebook: From 2000 pesos up to 6 thousand 499 pesos

Tablet: from 299 thousand to 547 thousand

Remember that these are supermarket prices and some stores counties. There is more expensive equipment, but a lot will depend on the brand and internal components.