Free Downloadable Solar System Poster Collection From NASA – Teach Me About Science

For years, mankind has set its sights on the sky, trying to capture what it has observed over time. Now, with the use of modern technology, people have access to beautiful images of the universe, which were taken by a large number of instruments, for example, the Hubble Space Telescope.

For those who enjoy astronomy and the beauty of the night sky, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, offers a completely free set of solar system posters, which you can download from their collection of images made available to the public.

These images can be downloaded in different formats and quality. Show your passion for the universe with this set of stickers.