How to read and reply to WhatsApp messages without opening the app

With this simple trick, you can read and reply to WhatsApp messages without having to open the app.

The WhatsApp It is the most popular messaging app in the world though You use it almost daily to communicate with your friends and familyCertainly still there Some hidden tricks of his messaging platform Goal who you don’t know.

For this reason, today we come to offer you One of the most useful tricks for WhatsAppthanks to that you can Read and reply to messages without opening the app. Read on and find out how it works.

So you can read and reply to WhatsApp messages without entering the app

Usually when you receive a new WhatsApp message, what you do is Open the app to read and answer itBut the messaging app has two features that will help you Allow this action to be performed without opening the app.

Thus, the easiest way to read and reply to a message without opening WhatsApp is to do it directly from the notification panel, since from the said panel, You can read the message and reply to it with a series of predefined responses.

Also, if you click the button Answer A text box is displayed at the bottom where you can Write a reply to this message And to send it, simply click on the button that appears to the right of the said box.

But this method has a drawback: The text box that appears in the notification panel only shows you a small number of charactersso if you want to send a long answer You won’t be able to see everything on the screen.

But to solve this problem we have a second way to read and reply to WhatsApp messages without having to open the application, which consists of Put the WhatsApp widget on the home screen of your Android phone.

This widget will allow you to Read all individual and group conversationswithout the person who sent the message knowing that you are reading it, as the classic blue double check and . will not appear Reply to messages without opening the app.

To put a WhatsApp widget on your Android phone desktop You just have to follow these simple steps:

Long press on a blank page on your home screen

Click the button widgets

Choose The biggest widget for whatsapp And hold to move

And hold to move Put it on a blank page Where did you pay in the first step

Once done, you will be able to access your WhatsApp chats, Read and reply to pending messages directly from the home screen of your mobile phone.

