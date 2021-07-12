Free Fire codes today July 11, 2021; All free rewards

free fire It offers us, another day, the possibility of getting things completely free. Action title available on devices Android e iOS It offers a new list of free bonus codes. Thanks to them, we will get new cosmetics for battle royale Garena. All you have to do is to redeem the following Free Fire codes for today, Sunday 11 July 2021Available for players from Spain, Latin America and the rest of the world.

Free Fire Codes for the day July 11

FVGB-NMKL-GFDX

FVBN-JUYT-REWA

FE6S-RYUJ-HGFD

FAER-TYUI-OKJN

FVCD-SRTY-UIOP

FKJH-BNJK-OPOL

FGYT-GVCD-RTYJ

FYTF-CCDW-S2ZA

FQWE-RTYU-7YH0

FO2W-KMBV-GVUG

FKFU-FGUR-RCXG

F6VT-GYWY-TF6S

F6RU-FH6F-6Y7Y

FMKL-POIU-YTFD

FDRD-SASE-RTYH

FHBV-CDFQ-VALUE

FU811-OUYT-RDVB





How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

The first step is to click on this link to access the official reward portal, the reward redemption site. Next, log in with your Free Fire account from the option you chose: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third Step: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Finally, once they confirm the code you selected, it is enough to wait for it to appear in your account.

When the process is finished, you will see a confirmation message within a maximum time half an hour: Do not despair if you do not see them immediately. These codes are only available for 24 hours after they are posted, so you need to be quick if you don’t want to be without them and their rewards.

Free Fire is available for free download (under the form free to play) On the App Store Apple for iOS and google apps If you have an Android phone or tablet. PC users can also try the experiment by following it This tutorial.

