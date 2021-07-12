WhatsApp | Why is the camera zoomed in | How to fix it | Applications | Applications | trick | Tutorial | viral | Smartphone | Mobile phones | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you have problems with the camera zoom? The WhatsApp ? Then use these tips. Thanks to this tool, we can send multimedia content to any user by simply registering his cell phone number on our mobile devices. But there are certain details that many would like to see implemented in the application that belongs to Facebook.

Currently The WhatsApp It adds functionality such as the ability to make all the multimedia content you send to your friends disappear as soon as you open it. Likewise, the app is developing the tool so that all messages you send will self-destruct if they are not seen after a week.

But there are some details that are of interest to people is that in the latest version of the messaging app there has been a change in the way photos are taken, the app’s camera has now been enlarged.

Many believe it is a bug while others, who want to fix it, decide to uninstall and reinstall The WhatsApp . But the problem was solved with a few simple steps or by using other methods as well.

WHY WHATSAPP CAM SEE WITH ZOOM TECHNOLOGY

First of all, one of the quickest solutions, in the case of the camera The WhatsApp Viewed using zoom in/out using your mobile device’s native Photos app. This way the shot will not be enlarged or stretched, but you can choose the 4:3 format.

On the other hand, if you want to fix it, you have to delete the WhatsApp cache folder from your Android device.

You can also uninstall and reinstall the app to update the app, in case the error is fixed.

In the event that you are in the WhatsApp Beta, the most desirable thing is to opt out of the program to receive a more standard version of the fast messaging app, without problems.

You can also check in google apps a iOS Store If you do not have the latest version of WhatsApp. Remember that with all of them changes are applied.

These are some ways how to fix WhatsApp camera zoom in/out. Remember, you can also add filters to your photos to give each of your photos in your gallery a touch of originality.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.