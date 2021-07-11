Nintendo answers these Frequently Asked Questions about the Switch (OLED model): Box content, amiibo and more – Nintenderos

It looks like Nintendo has updated the official Nintendo Switch website with interesting information about the new model of the console, known as Nintendo Switch (OLED model). Here we give you all the information about it.

These are the frequently asked questions and answers we might have about this OLED model. between the detailsWe found the meaning of the word OLED, amiibo compatibility and much more.

What are the differences between a Nintendo Switch console (OLED model) and a Nintendo Switch console?

The Nintendo Switch console (OLED model) features a 7-inch (17.78 cm) OLED display that delivers vivid colors and sharp contrasts. For more information visit the page Compare keyboards.

What does the word “OLED” mean?

OLED stands for “organic light-emitting diode”. An OLED screen does not have a backlight like LCD screens and instead displays the image using the light emitted by each pixel. Darker blacks can be displayed by turning off the pixels, allowing for sharper contrast.

What is included in the console?

Your new console has everything you need to insert a game and start playing, including:

Nintendo Switch console (OLED model)

Nintendo Switch console with LAN port

1 Joy-Con™ controller (L), 1 Joy-Con™ controller (R)

Joy-Con Control Cradle

nintendo switch power adapter

HDMI cable

Do I need to purchase additional accessories to be able to play with my friends and family?

You can play specific games for up to two players with the included Joy-Con controllers (one controller per person), and you can also purchase additional controllers to play multiplayer games for three or more players.

Can I earn my Nintendo™ Points with Nintendo Switch games?

Sure, you can earn points in many ways, including by buying games. You can then redeem these points for digital rewards or discounts. If you are not already part of the free My Nintendo Rewards Program, go to my.nintendo.com To start today.

Can I play with my friends online? Can I play locally?

The consoles of the Nintendo Switch family are compatible with all kinds of multiplayer games. You can play with others online or in the same place with a single console or multiple consoles. Specific functions such as voice chat or split screen vary by game, but sharing the fun with family and friends is one of the Nintendo Switch’s priorities. A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online may be required to play multiplayer and other online features in supported games. This service also gives you access to classic NES™ and Super NES™ games, cloud storage, smart device app, and exclusive offers. For more information visit the page Nintendo Switch Online.

Can I use my amiibo accessories?

Yes, you can use amiibo accessories in compatible games. The correct Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch Pro console have a built-in amiibo card scan.

Can I watch movies or surf the Internet with the Nintendo Switch console (OLED model)?

The consoles of the Nintendo Switch family are essentially video game consoles. Hulu and YouTube are available on the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch console.

How long is the battery life for the Nintendo Switch console (OLED model)?

Approximately 4.5 to 9 hours battery life will depend on the games you play. For example, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can be played for approximately 5.5 hours. You can charge the Nintendo Switch console with the included power adapter (even when playing games) or by placing it on the dock.

How much storage space do you have? Can I expand storage?

The Nintendo Switch console (OLED model) has 64 GB of internal memory, a portion reserved for system requirements. Users can easily expand storage capacity with microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately).

Are all games for the Nintendo Switch console compatible with the Nintendo Switch console (OLED model)?

The Nintendo Switch Controller (OLED model) is compatible with all games of the Nintendo Switch console. However, the console does not easily accommodate all the design parameters of the Nintendo Labo series. Also, the gaming experience may differ in some games due to the larger screen size.

Can I use the original Nintendo Switch console base with a Nintendo Switch console (OLED model) and vice versa?

Yes, you can use the rules of both controllers. An upgrade may be required to use the original Nintendo Switch console with a LAN port for a wired connection.

Where can I find more information about controller specifications?

For more information, visit the technical specifications page Here.