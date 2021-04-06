Free Fire | Mexico | View Free Redemption Codes for April 6, 2021 | Free looting | Bonus Codes | Spain | Today | Diary | Redemption Codes | Colombia | SPORTS-PLAY

Time to customize the account! Free Fire Post free redemption codes on April 6 to get skins without spending real money. Players can take advantage of these bonus codes for a limited time and are available in Mexico, Spain, and throughout Latin America. Don’t waste time and make the most of these few hours to get the most out of your video game.

Redemption codes for Free Fire They are useful for those who want to save diamonds when purchasing skins and figures. Rewards vary according to each symbol, which is made up of 12 alphanumeric characters.

Simply copy and paste each code on the Garena rewards site. This is not cheating, but a legal way to get items in Battle Royale. Take advantage of it, as they only work today, April 6th.

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN.

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC.

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK.

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E.

GZ3S-LYFG-TD8X.

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA.

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT.

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

HXVD-EU6E-PW5X

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

487P-8ZVG-ZGEA

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK.

It can only be used for a limited time. After using it, users will receive a warning like the following: “The code has expired or is invalid“. It lasts 24 hours for Garena to make another set of icons available.

How to use Free Fire codes?

I still do not know Where Free Fire codes are required? Well, you just have to follow some simple steps to get free loot without having to go through the virtual store.

sign in to this link To access the official Free Fire rewards site ( Reward Redemption Site) .

. Then log in with the Free Fire account from Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.

Index the code to twelve characters. Make sure not to confuse numbers and letters and confirm the operation.

Once the code is confirmed, you will only have to wait a few minutes to receive the gift in your account.

Listen to Dale Play On Spotify And Loudspeaker. Watch the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.