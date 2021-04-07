It’s official: Final Fantasy XVI will only be a temporary release exclusive for PlayStation 5

12 mins ago Leo Adkins

Editorial: the games / The social networking site Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Disagreement / Forums

This part of Sony’s strategy was already clear with PlayStation 5 Your catalog is fed with temporary exclusives. As you can imagine, the company prefers to avoid mentioning that these games can be on other consoles, so sometimes these issues aren’t entirely clear. Fortunately, we already have a better idea of ​​what is going to happen Final Fantasy XVI.

When Sony announced Final Fantasy XVI In September of the year, it revealed it as a PlayStation 5 exclusive (although it was first reported that it would also arrive on PC) at the time, it was not decided whether it was a temporary exclusive or if the PlayStation 5 was the only place to play it.

explore: Check out the best gaming content Solar Power has to offer

right Now, PlayStation 5 official website has been updated To view some games with temporary exclusivity on consoles. Among those Deathlope And Ghostwire: Tokyo, Bethesda addresses will soon appear on your computer. Remarkably, the list also includes Final Fantasy XVI And Forspock (Formerly known as Project Athia), the games Square Enix makes for the PlayStation.

¿Final Fantasy XVI On Xbox? It is not impossible

With this it becomes clear Final Fantasy XVI It is an exclusive temporary. This opens the door for us to see it on PC and Xbox Series X | S some time after its release.

The bad news is that there is still no indication of when we can expect to see this release, if it arrives. However, Square Enix and Xbox have a good relationship, and many games in the series are available on Xbox. For this reason, it appears to be a matter of time before it is announced to be on the Microsoft console.

And what do you think of this news? Are you excited about the possibility to play? Final Fantasy XVI On Xbox or PC? Tell us in the comments.

Final Fantasy XVI Under development for PlayStation 5. You can learn more about this game If you click here.

More Stories

Free Fire | Mexico | View Free Redemption Codes for April 6, 2021 | Free looting | Bonus Codes | Spain | Today | Diary | Redemption Codes | Colombia | SPORTS-PLAY

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Star Creativity in Best Photo of the Week on Mars | Video

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

Video: An optical illusion about mobile home color confuses TikTok users

1 day ago Leo Adkins

He sent the video 20 years later

1 day ago Leo Adkins

10 facts about Roxy you may not know in Pokémon Sword and Shield – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Determination. An innovative NASA helicopter touches Earth on Mars

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Science-Backed Best Way to Burn Fat & Lose Weight Fast | Life

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

It’s official: Final Fantasy XVI will only be a temporary release exclusive for PlayStation 5

12 mins ago Leo Adkins

Judgment in the United States makes history for Bolivia – Prensa Latina

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Banxico must navigate the complex environment of a weak economy with inflationary pressures: the International Monetary Fund

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

The actress tragically dies at the age of 15

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter