[Galería] 10 countries clash with the NORCECA championship in La Paz – El Sudcaliforniano

La Paz, Baja California Sur. (OEM-Informex). – La Paz, Baja California Sur, is the venue for the North American, Central American and Caribbean Confederation (NORCECA) Tour, an event in which 10 countries have reached the average of the peninsula with the intent to take home this 2022 tournament, Mexico, Canada and the United States are the most famous Countries that contest the championship.

The first matches began last Friday with the group and elimination round, and the state’s governor, Victor Manuel Castro Cosio, was in charge of opening the international tournament; The quarter-final matches will take place on Saturday, where Mexico managed to make a great participation.

In this regard, Director of the Southern California Sports Institute (INSUDE), Gilberto Garciglia Higuera, explained that NORCECA 2022 has developed well after a two-year hiatus. This event succeeded in revitalizing the economy in La Paz before the arrival of visitors from all over the world.

“The players were really excited to come back to La Paz because it’s a place they love to play because the fans are interacting with them, and now we are happy above all because of the result that the Mexican couples fighting have given.”

“It is a great opportunity to generate economic income; restaurateurs, hotel owners, transport carriers, especially the companies that support us to install all this beautiful landscape, we are back with events of international standing, which is a benefit to our city, to help the economy, we see a leak of about four million pesos, it is a support CONADE, the Mexican Volleyball Federation, the Institute, the State Government, and the Southern California Volleyball Association”.

An economic benefit of 4 million pesos was estimated during the Norsica Tour. Photo: Adriana Marquez | Southern California

The Norsica La Paz Championships began Friday on the boardwalk. Photo: Adriana Marquez | Southern California

10 nations compete for the 2022 Norica La Paz Championship. Photo: Adriana Marquez | Southern California

Mexico, Canada and the United States are the most popular countries to compete in the tournament. Photo: Adriana Marquez | Southern California



For his part, Jesus Perales, president of the Mexican Volleyball Federation, indicated that there could have been a good participation of the countries, and this time there are 10 participants.

Subscribe here to the digital edition of El Sudcaliforniano

“We were missing just one pair in the men’s branch and two pairs in the women’s branch, normally there’s 16 in each and today we have 14 and 15, and certainly the reactivation was gradual, it’s hard to have all the countries ready to travel, the athletes are ready to compete, But I think it is a very good participation. Our national teams are making the event with high quality.”

At this time, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the United States, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guatemala, the Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and Mexico are fighting for the NORCECA 2022 Championship.