Games like Geometry Dash challenge your intelligence

One of the advantages of this game with regard to the most famous is that, while keeping its spirit, it is free and has New levels you have to beat . That is why it is one of the main attractions, in addition to the presence of many new things.

It is one of the most searched game by users and which is loved by many people. However, if Looking for a free alternative or want to be a little different The dynamics in a type of game that you like, we are going to mention some of the games that are similar and that you can have fun with.

You will have to jump, fly and make your way Dark caves and thorny obstacles. You will have to search for hidden secrets, beat its 10 unique levels, daily quests and much more.

Block Dash: Geometric Jump

This is a platform game with a very similar concept to the previous one, where you have to Overcome the most challenging obstacles In a world created just for the occasion.

there several levels More complex than others with rhythm-based motion platforms. You will face different modes and challenges with almost impossible engineering jumping hurdles. You will have a wonderful time for hours living new adventures in which you are the protagonist.

dash until puff 2

This is another game where you will have to Avoid random obstacles to the beat of the music And access to roads that only the best can access and override. You will have to jump, fly and jump through geometric worlds with a lot of rhythm. The dynamic certainly sounds familiar to you. Since you will come across graphics and other possibilities, you will love this game as an alternative to the previous one.

you have 8 unique infinite worlds You will have hidden secrets and avatars with special powers. Control everything with one finger and unlock new items to customize your character. You have 3 game modes according to difficulty. You will not get bored at any time because it has ample possibilities.

mask tomb

This is a game where you will meet A Infinite vertical maze Where you will find new adventures and you will get one strange mask. Once you get it, you can easily climb the walls and that’s when the fun begins.

You will have to overcome it Enemies and traps And much more. What about boosters? It is a very entertaining game in which you can test yourself and see how far you can get.

Super Mario Run

It may not be the most like her, but it’s a game in it Mario advances nonstop in each level. You will have to jump, collect coins and reach the goal in this exciting platform game. It’s a free game with 6 worlds and 24 levels This will allow you to get to Bowser Castle where you can rescue Princess Peach.

When you do, you will be taken to Star World, a special world with 9 levels. There are also races, 10 remixes and more possibilities for you to have fun with Mario. A great alternative to consider also for those who love Mario and are looking for something beyond Mario Kart Tour.

Impossible 2

This is a very entertaining and free game in which you can test your skills with new levels. You will have to Jump, fly and shoot Through four worlds, each with a unique theme and fascinating battle. You can beat it Up to 60 players at a timePlus, create your own levels and more. It differs from its predecessor in that it is a Battle Royale genre.

It has a large number of possibilities that you will not resist. The game becomes more interesting when you start to get to know it.