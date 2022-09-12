Games like Geometry Dash challenge your intelligence

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

It is one of the most searched game by users and which is loved by many people. However, if Looking for a free alternative or want to be a little different The dynamics in a type of game that you like, we are going to mention some of the games that are similar and that you can have fun with.

Engineering world dash

One of the advantages of this game with regard to the most famous is that, while keeping its spirit, it is free and has New levels you have to beat. That is why it is one of the main attractions, in addition to the presence of many new things.

You will have to jump, fly and make your way Dark caves and thorny obstacles. You will have to search for hidden secrets, beat its 10 unique levels, daily quests and much more.

Engineering world dash
Engineering world dash

Engineering world dash
Engineering world dash

Block Dash: Geometric Jump

dash block game

This is a platform game with a very similar concept to the previous one, where you have to Overcome the most challenging obstacles In a world created just for the occasion.

there several levels More complex than others with rhythm-based motion platforms. You will face different modes and challenges with almost impossible engineering jumping hurdles. You will have a wonderful time for hours living new adventures in which you are the protagonist.

Block Dash: Geometric Jump
Block Dash: Geometric Jump

dash until puff 2

Dash up puff game

This is another game where you will have to Avoid random obstacles to the beat of the music And access to roads that only the best can access and override. You will have to jump, fly and jump through geometric worlds with a lot of rhythm. The dynamic certainly sounds familiar to you. Since you will come across graphics and other possibilities, you will love this game as an alternative to the previous one.

you have 8 unique infinite worlds You will have hidden secrets and avatars with special powers. Control everything with one finger and unlock new items to customize your character. You have 3 game modes according to difficulty. You will not get bored at any time because it has ample possibilities.

dash until puff 2
dash until puff 2

dash until puff 2
dash until puff 2

mask tomb

Tomb of the mask game

This is a game where you will meet A Infinite vertical maze Where you will find new adventures and you will get one strange mask. Once you get it, you can easily climb the walls and that’s when the fun begins.

You will have to overcome it Enemies and traps And much more. What about boosters? It is a very entertaining game in which you can test yourself and see how far you can get.

mask tomb
mask tomb

mask tomb
mask tomb

Super Mario Run

Super Mario Run

It may not be the most like her, but it’s a game in it Mario advances nonstop in each level. You will have to jump, collect coins and reach the goal in this exciting platform game. It’s a free game with 6 worlds and 24 levels This will allow you to get to Bowser Castle where you can rescue Princess Peach.

When you do, you will be taken to Star World, a special world with 9 levels. There are also races, 10 remixes and more possibilities for you to have fun with Mario. A great alternative to consider also for those who love Mario and are looking for something beyond Mario Kart Tour.

Super Mario Run
Super Mario Run

Impossible 2

Impossible game 2

This is a very entertaining and free game in which you can test your skills with new levels. You will have to Jump, fly and shoot Through four worlds, each with a unique theme and fascinating battle. You can beat it Up to 60 players at a timePlus, create your own levels and more. It differs from its predecessor in that it is a Battle Royale genre.

It has a large number of possibilities that you will not resist. The game becomes more interesting when you start to get to know it.

Impossible 2
Impossible 2

Impossible 2
Impossible 2

More Stories

So you can type words and phrases in several languages ​​without having to switch from one language to another

13 hours ago Leo Adkins

Repeated button with curious explanation

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Guide so they don’t see your WhatsApp Web chats even if you leave your computer turned on | technology | accessories | Web Plus | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to create and use templates in Word: Follow these steps

3 days ago Leo Adkins

OnePlus and the possibility of him leaving Mexico, this is what we know

3 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | Android | Smart phones | blacklist | Applications | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | sports game

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Games like Geometry Dash challenge your intelligence

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

Venezuela and Uganda explore possibilities for cooperation in tourism |

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

New details revealed about the possible return of Rafael Nadal to Colombia | Tennis

13 hours ago Sharon Hanson

So you can type words and phrases in several languages ​​without having to switch from one language to another

13 hours ago Leo Adkins

United States: Nearly 17,000 hectares consumed by fire

13 hours ago Leland Griffith