So you can type words and phrases in several languages ​​without having to switch from one language to another

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Thanks to this trick, Google keyboard will recognize the words you type in several languages ​​without having to switch from one language to another.

gboard He is undoubtedly one Best keyboard apps for AndroidThanks first of all Great ability to customize And a series of very useful functions for Create letters and emails quickly and easily.

Over the past few months, we’ve discovered the best keyboard tricks for you. The Google And this time we come to reveal a new Gboard trick that you can use Avoid one of the biggest hassles when typing on your mobile phone.

Gboard adds a language wrapper

With this simple trick, you can make Gboard recognize the words you type in multiple languages.

Type in multiple languages ​​on Gboard with this simple trick

One of the main problems you definitely encounter when typing messages or emails from your mobile phone is that its keyboard set to language And if you have to use another language to communicate with your interlocutor, then you have no choice but to continue using the keyboard Without predicting or manually changing the languagewith the inconvenience of having to Languages ​​are constantly changing.

So you can easily edit text with your mobile keyboard

Well, this problem already has a solution because Gboard has a function that allows you to Add all the languages ​​you want and use them interchangeably Without losing the word prediction function and without the need for it Change from one language to another from time to time.

To use this function, you simply have to do it Adding a new language, such as English, to Gboardsomething you can do by following these simple steps:

  • Access any messaging app and Click the text box To open the Google keyboard
  • Click vertical three dots button which appears on the right side of the top bar of Gboard
  • push the button Settings
  • Enter the section Languages
  • push the button Add a keyboard Which is located at the bottom of the application
  • choose the language that you want to add from the list or search for it using the magnifying glass that appears in the upper right corner
  • Finally, access the language you want to add, select the keyboard layout and click the button Maher Which is located at the bottom right

You must bear in mind that if you want Gboard shows you predictions for the languages ​​you addyou have to check that the key that appears to the right of the option Writing in multiple languages In the list of each language is activated. Also, you should know that Gboard will show you predictions Max 3 languages.

Once that is done, you can Type words and phrases in the three languages ​​you have composed and receive predictions from each of themwhich is really useful for replying to messages in chats in another language or for using language learning apps like Duolingo or memory.

Google Play Store | Gboard: Google keyboard

for you

© 2022 Difoosion, SL All rights reserved.

More Stories

Repeated button with curious explanation

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Guide so they don’t see your WhatsApp Web chats even if you leave your computer turned on | technology | accessories | Web Plus | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to create and use templates in Word: Follow these steps

2 days ago Leo Adkins

OnePlus and the possibility of him leaving Mexico, this is what we know

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | Android | Smart phones | blacklist | Applications | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | sports game

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Google Drive: The Trick to Open Documents in a Different App | Chrome | nda | nnni | sports game

4 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

New details revealed about the possible return of Rafael Nadal to Colombia | Tennis

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

So you can type words and phrases in several languages ​​without having to switch from one language to another

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

United States: Nearly 17,000 hectares consumed by fire

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Begins in September Diploma in Theory and Practice of Science

12 hours ago Mia Thompson

5 women die during an ocean cruise after being hit by a whale on their boat in New Zealand | News from Mexico

12 hours ago Cedric Manwaring