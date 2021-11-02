Genshin Impact fans celebrated the return of the Hu Tao – Kudasai banner

As previously announced, the character Thoma, “protector of distant lands” Added to the gacha mechanics of the video game he developed miHoYoAnd Jinshin effect, the second of November. But it seems the fans are celebrating the most with the comeback He Tao, director of the El Camino funeral home.

«Hu Tao’s banner, the character who talks like a ghost, debuted in March of this year and quickly became very popular, especially since the character has one of the best single-target damage in Genshin Impact, which ensured Hu Tao to feature prominently in the various character ratingsThe source commented. The character has become a trend on Twitter with hashtags like #Walnut NS #HuTao, with illustrations like the following:

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4And PlayStation 5 and a Windows PC. “Version 2.1” of the video game was released globally on September 1, while “Version 2.2” was released globally on October 13. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and generated over $2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog QooApp employment this link.

Description of the Jinshin Effect

Genshin Impact is a free open world RPG that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveller”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his missing brother and uncover Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of Teyvat’s seven major cities, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast landscapes surrounding them, offering a variety of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures to explore. Let the players find out. With them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

© miHoYo