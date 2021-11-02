How to unlock the secret playable character in the second DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm – Nintenderos

From YouTube we bring you an interesting video related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It works Hyrule Warriors: Age of Disaster.

In this case, the shortcut below shows us how to open The playable secret character from the title’s second DLC. Apart from Prunia and RotverThere is another game that you can find out below the spoiler image, along with a guide to unlock it.

it’s about TopicsMr. Cog’s right hand. To open it, follow these steps:

Purchase DLC and advance through the second bonus content until you reach the EX mission: The Yiga Clan Retreat. In it, you must complete the mission while keeping all allies safe. None of them can escape, not even the one who stays behind to guard the door. This is difficult because there is a member of the Yiga Clan who stays behind and closes the door behind him: However, once evil enemies appear on the battlefield, you can run to the door and Master Kogg will ask for them to open, so you can go inside and kill the enemies before they perish the only member of the Yiga Clan. If you keep everyone safe, will you get the job done??? This unlocks Sogg as a playable character along with his own set of challenging missions, side quests to unlock combos, and more special hearts and bars.

Here is how to play:

what do you think?

