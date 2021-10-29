Genshin Impact introduces Thoma in a new promotional video – Kudasai

On the official website of the video game developed by miHoYoAnd Jinshin effect, a promotional video and playable personal details have been posted Thoma, “protector of distant lands”, which will be available in November within the gacha app. The character played before Christian Panas In English dubbing and by Masakazu Morita In Japanese, the latter has been recognized for roles as Ichigo Kurosaki in whitening.

«Thoma is not only good at making friends, but also creates a lively and fun atmosphere at any time. Although a lot of fun sometimes attracts unexpected guests … but not to worry, Thoma always protects his friendsWrites the press release.

The statement also included a description of his abilities that he wrote:

Normal Attack: Flying Spear normal attack: Perform up to 4 spear attacks in a row. charged attack : It consumes a certain amount of stamina to launch a frontal attack, which deals damage to all enemies in its path.

incandescent blessing Thoma pushes his spear to the ground for support, directing fire, and delivering a kick that deals Pyro damage to s and AoE. In addition, it summons a flaming shield that, when cast, applies the Pyro element to Thoma. Shield damage absorption is proportional to Max Life. by Thoma. The flaming shield has the following characteristics: Absorbs thermal damage with 250% higher efficiency. The amount of damage absorption remaining for the blazing shield will add up to the amount of absorption of the next shield that Thoma creates, and its duration will be reset. Armor damage absorption cannot exceed a certain percentage of Max Life. by Thoma.

stinging shield Thoma rotates his spear to attack surrounding enemies with blazing fire that deals Pyro damage to AoE, creating a scorching crust. chest burning When a character under the influence of the fiery board makes a normal attack, it releases a blazing explosion that deals Pyro damage to AoE and activates a fiery shield. Only one inflamed burst can occur per second. Except for the amount of damage it can absorb, this armor has the same characteristics as Thoma’s Elemental Ability armor, glowing grace: absorbs Pyro damage with 250% more efficiency. The amount of damage absorption remaining for the blazing shield will add up to the amount of absorption of the next shield that Thoma creates, and its duration will be reset. Armor damage absorption cannot exceed a certain percentage of Max Life. by Thoma. If Thoma is defeated, the effects of Searing Breastplate will wear off.



Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4And PlayStation 5 and a Windows PC. “Version 2.1” of the video game was released globally on September 1, while “Version 2.2” was released globally on October 13. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and generated over $2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog QooApp employment this link.

Description of the Jinshin Effect

Genshin Impact is a free open world RPG that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveller”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his missing brother and uncover Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of Teyvat’s seven major cities, each with unique cultures, stories, and vast landscapes surrounding them, offering a variety of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures to explore. Let the players find out. With them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

