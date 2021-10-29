Instagram Stories | How to add links to your stories | Applications | Smartphone | Tutorial | IG | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

You don’t need to be an influencer to upload links to your stories. Instagram . Before this job it was only exclusive to people with more than 10k followers, which led to those companies and some people losing not only sales, but also important details such as pages or some other news.

The best part is that even if you don’t have any followers, this tool is here to stay. Although it is not yet present in apps like WhatsApp and Facebook, Instagram wants its users to share really interesting things.

How do you do that? Here we will explain all the steps so that you can post a link in your history of Instagram Simply.

How to put links in an Instagram story

The first thing will be to enter Instagram

After that go to the Instagram story.

At that time decorate your stories as you wish.

Next, click on the icon above in the form of a sticker and you will see an icon that says “Link” or “Link” in English.

This way, you can put links in your Instagram Stories or Stories. (Photo: mag)

Now you just have to paste the link you want.

At that time Instagram will generate a short link for your link and that’s it.

When someone sees your Instagram story and wants to enter the link you left, they just have to click on it and that’s it.