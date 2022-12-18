Go full speed with this racing game that’s free to download on the Epic Games Store and you’ll keep it forever

The second day of Christmas Deals on the Epic Games Store Offer us the opportunity to Download a new video game for free To add it to our account and keep it forever. As it happened yesterday and as it will in the next few days, you will only have 24 hours to get it.

On this occasion, he was chosen Horizon Chase Turbo As the title that can be obtained without paying anything in return. you will have to 5:00 p.m. on December 17th for your access Product page And get it to play whenever you want.

When you put yourself in control, you will remember the greatest driving arcade games of the 80’s and 90’s, like legendary Outside also maximum speedsince it is inspired by its gameplay and also by its 16-bit graphics section, with a polygonal aesthetic and color palette that give it a very visual touch.

During the races you can Witness the day and night cycles, but also the effects of the weather, including snow, rain, or volcanic ash. Thus, with the 12 cups that will allow you to visit 48 cities, more than a hundred circuits and with more than 30 cars to drive alone or on a motorcycle in split screen or online multiplayer that will allow you to compete for the best time.