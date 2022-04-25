Goodbye WhatsApp! The app will not be available on these mobile phones from April 30th

Goodbye to WhatsApp, these are the mobile phones for which the application will not be available from April 30th 2022. The green mobile application continues to make adjustments as a large number of people enjoy its services.

One of its new features is the interaction through reactions or the option that allows you to hide the time of the last contact of a particular contact. But through your web portal, The WhatsApp He indicated that it will stop working on some mobile phones as of April 30.

Every month the application performs a drastic update, with the result that some mobile phone models are not compatible with the modifications of the said application.

What phones will WhatsApp stop working on?

Phones where WhatsApp It will stop working for those with operating system such as: Android Apple Pie, Banana, Cupcake 1.5, Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0, Froyo 2.2, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0, Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0. The difference is the iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy phones, Sony Xperia M, HTC Desire 500 and LG Optimus F7.

The official page of this application indicated that these will be the phones that will stop working, and they will be the equipment that will still work with certain operating systems and to find out if your mobile phone is one of them, you must do the following.

This means that to continue to get the application, you must have Android 4.1 or higher, in addition, you will also have to check the version and you will have to go to the settings of your smartphone.

After this step, you have to go down and find the systems tab, click there on the phone information, then you will see what version of Android and whether it is compatible with WhatsApp or not.

So you can prevent your friends from knowing where you are

Log in to The WhatsApp.

Go to settings.

Go to Account and privacy.

There you will see an option that says “Location in real time”.

If you see the number 1, it means that someone is accessing your geographical location.

