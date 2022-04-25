Key Steps of the Digital Development Process

Now everything is changing, the market, customers, the world. Therefore, you need to be able to act in these scenarios.

Let’s move on to the main steps of the Digital Development Process.

Step 1. Analysis

Diagnostics. In the beginning, take some time to fully understand the world around you, i.e. understand the scenario/market you are operating in and the participants involved. Also, look inside your company, what is your internal ecosystem, and observe and analyze the current situation.

To do this, you can analyze your competition, and find trends and best practices in your sector and others.

Step 2. Decide what you want to receive

Determine the purpose of your business. Identify the main reasons why you are here with this business model that you want to grow and transform. Decide what development you need, what needs it will cover, and so on.

Define your goals: Take the time to write them down in detail so you can make sure they are specific, achievable, and relevant to your business, and that they let you know when you want to achieve it and how you will know what you have achieved.

Later, you will draw a roadmap (a timeline where you will place each goal) and thus get a plan that tells you where to start moving.

Step 3. Getting to know the needs of the customers

Know your client. If you want to know how to approach your customer so that they eventually buy your product or use your service, you will have to ask yourself questions such as what they want and what they are striving for, what problems they have, what the benefits they are looking for, what happens to them when they go to buy something like what you offer or are going to use the service you offer, which prevents them from deciding what they think of your product or service. In a word, they need to be known, with all possible nuances.

To do this, it is not enough just to assume what my client wants, needs, or is looking for. It’s better to go and ask him directly. You should research and collect data/opinions/insights from my clients.

Define your value proposition for each customer. We already know our customers better, now we need to look at what value proposition we can offer them as a company.

And not only that, we will have to check if our value proposition suits them.

Step 4: Structure your business model

Create an outline for your business model. It’s time to organize all the necessary information about our business and link it. To do this, we are going to collect on one page nine main questions that need to be considered: the market segment that I am targeting, the value proposition that we have for them, the channels of communication, and the type of relationships that customers use and want, resources, key types the activities and alliances of our business and, of course, the cost and revenue structure.

Step 5. Getting Started

Develop a digital transformation roadmap for your company. If we have come this far with all the tasks completed, you will have the knowledge and decisions based on research, reflection, and data to enable you to draw your roadmap.

A roadmap is as simple as drawing a timeline, for example, by month, and placing your short, medium, and long-term goals on that timeline (remember, you’ve already prioritized them, use this prioritization for your roadmap).

Use an open mind, experiment, and keep learning. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, we all make them.

