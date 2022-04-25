WhatsApp steps to save chats with pictures and stickers

15 mins ago Leo Adkins

If you are one of those who use The WhatsApp All day long to keep in touch with friends and family through Messages, photos, videos, voice memos, and video callsetc., then you definitely know all the benefits it offers.

This is one of the main platforms of instant message Among the many advantages that it enjoys constantly is being updated To incorporate new features and tools for all users.

WhatsApp steps to save chats with pictures and stickers. Photo: fix

On this occasion, we tell you how you can Save entire conversation with photos and stickersNo matter if you’re on Android or iOS, you definitely have a conversation that you want to save without losing anything, so take note.

The good news is that this trick will allow you to save both the entire conversation, as well as the photos or stickers that you have exchanged with someone else, one of the main requirements to be able to do this is to have the latest version of WhatsApp and the space on your cell phone or computer.

You can also read: WhatsApp will have a new way to send photos and videos in the app

The advantage is that you don’t need to download external apps, the steps you have to follow to save the chat are:

  • Open WhatsApp and enter the conversation you want to save.
  • Click the button with the three dots in the top right.
  • Select the More option, and in the window that opens, click on Export chat.
  • Decide whether you want to export the conversation with shared media files or not, if included, you should take into account that the file size will be large.
  • Finally, decide where you want to send the chat: another WhatsApp conversation, Gmail, Telegram or SMS.

You can also read: WhatsApp is working on a subscription tool

Now you know, if you need to save a conversation with all the stickers included for some business or personal matter, this can be a good option without having to install third-party apps and jeopardizing your personal data.

For more information, follow our section Technique.

Degree in Social Communication, Graduated from Autonomous University of Yucatan. Worked in various media in Merida, Yucatan. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

More

More Stories

Key Steps of the Digital Development Process

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Goodbye WhatsApp! The app will not be available on these mobile phones from April 30th

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

This is how it blew up on Mars, NASA shares new photos

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Find out what it’s like to be a new job that you won’t use unless you pay | Subscribe | Premium | Applications | Smart phones | Applications | Mobile phones | Payment | Messaging | business | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp will have a new way to send photos and videos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Google Images | The app trick is to show you all the photos that have a location | Applications | Smartphones | sites | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | Applications | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The economy, political turmoil, and the pandemic, by Melina Galdos | Opinion

8 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Royal Canine Association warns of the dangers of choosing a dog breed according to fashion after the premiere of ‘Dog, Road Trip’

11 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Sembrar Con-Ciencia political movement developed in Las Tunas

12 mins ago Mia Thompson

Atletico Madrid: Higuain warns Luis Sorrez of MLS: “You can’t play with a cigarette in your mouth. It’s a tough league”

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp steps to save chats with pictures and stickers

15 mins ago Leo Adkins