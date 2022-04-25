WhatsApp steps to save chats with pictures and stickers

If you are one of those who use The WhatsApp All day long to keep in touch with friends and family through Messages, photos, videos, voice memos, and video callsetc., then you definitely know all the benefits it offers.

This is one of the main platforms of instant message Among the many advantages that it enjoys constantly is being updated To incorporate new features and tools for all users.

On this occasion, we tell you how you can Save entire conversation with photos and stickersNo matter if you’re on Android or iOS, you definitely have a conversation that you want to save without losing anything, so take note.

The good news is that this trick will allow you to save both the entire conversation, as well as the photos or stickers that you have exchanged with someone else, one of the main requirements to be able to do this is to have the latest version of WhatsApp and the space on your cell phone or computer.

The advantage is that you don’t need to download external apps, the steps you have to follow to save the chat are:

Open WhatsApp and enter the conversation you want to save.

Click the button with the three dots in the top right.

Select the More option, and in the window that opens, click on Export chat.

Decide whether you want to export the conversation with shared media files or not, if included, you should take into account that the file size will be large.

Finally, decide where you want to send the chat: another WhatsApp conversation, Gmail, Telegram or SMS.

Now you know, if you need to save a conversation with all the stickers included for some business or personal matter, this can be a good option without having to install third-party apps and jeopardizing your personal data.

