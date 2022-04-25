Apple loses lawsuit for selling iPhones without chargers – FireWire

Gone are those days of friendliness and glory when Apple sold you an iPhone with a bunch of built-in accessories. From a pair of headphones to stickers and a charger. No, things are a little different now.

It’s been several years since the guys from Cupertino decided to launch iPhone 12 Without this indispensable part to supply the battery of the device.

At the time, the company argued that it was doing this as an environmental awareness movement to try to reduce the impact on the environment by generating this type of accessory.

At the same time, the company started selling chargers separately, as a commercial alternative for consumers who want to invest more after buying their Apple smartphones.

Obviously not many people were happy with this strategy, and since then we have had some isolated episodes of people who have had success. to benefit from The legal resources available to you to file your complaint with the company.

But now in Brazil something unusual happened …

Apple had to provide an iPhone charger and a thousand dollars to the plaintiff

According to a report in a Brazilian newspaper, or balloonApple has received a new fine for the policy of selling smartphones without an accessory that allows them to be recharged.

All after local authorities reviewed a case to conclude that the company had engaged in “abusive and illegal” practices.

This was highlighted by the ruling by Regional Judge Vanderley Cayers Pinheiro of Goiás. who also ordered the company to pay a user compensation equivalent to $1,080.

manzana Europe Press (Apple / Europa Press)

The judge dismissed the argument that chargers are not sold as a measure to support the environment, asserting that the sale of chargers remains with Apple because it is necessary to use the product.

In fact, this was established as a separate business The new variant of the MagSafe wireless accessory has been added, making it a proprietary and less universal technology.

The authority states in its ordinance that the charger is an essential component of the iPhone, so removing it from an Apple product sales package is a violation of local consumer protection laws.

With such a notable precedent, at least in Brazil, the door was opened for more cases to be presented with the same logic.