Google Assistant has a new voice in Mexico and Latin America, that is how it sounds

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Two days ago we told you about it The voice we noticed changed in Google Assistant in Mexico, With a tone of voice more appropriate to our region, although she only appeared occasionally at the time. Today Google made it official, We already have a new voice in Mexico and Latin America.

The company commented that starting today, Latin American users will have the potential Choose between two Spanish voicesIt was developed using technology WaveNet DeepMind, Noting that it will have a “more natural” tone and a better timbre for a more fluid conversation.

New voices will appear gradually, and in order to verify that we will have to enter the settings of the Google Assistant app and two sounds named orange and red may appear.

“We have found that people enjoy trying to find their favorite shade and we think it is important to present it without any labels.”

This option is not new, Since 2019 Google announced new voices for nine different countries, and split them by color, so people can decide which is the best option.

No need to download any updates To update the processor. Google states that the new audio will be available on Google Home, Smartphones and Android TV.

More Stories

WhatsApp tricks to use with the keyboard on the desktop

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

A rainbow on Mars? Scientists explain this picture of perseverance Video

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Verdansk nuclear bombs are fired early, but do not explode on the ground

1 day ago Leo Adkins

This is the first color photograph of creativity on Mars | Video

1 day ago Leo Adkins

It’s official: Final Fantasy XVI will only be a temporary release exclusive for PlayStation 5

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Free Fire | Mexico | View Free Redemption Codes for April 6, 2021 | Free looting | Bonus Codes | Spain | Today | Diary | Redemption Codes | Colombia | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Old cell phones for use in medicine

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Google Assistant has a new voice in Mexico and Latin America, that is how it sounds

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Can I process residency in the United States if my wife has a green card?

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

What can we expect from the government’s tax reform after the election? – Financial

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Actor Eddie Hassel was killed while leaving his girlfriend’s home in Texas

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter