Video: “YouTuber” invades SpaceX installations without noticing the guards and is recorded in front of a spacecraft

48 mins ago Leo Adkins

Published:

April 9, 2021 04:18 GMT

He later apologized for his inappropriate behavior.

YouTuber recorded himself while walking around SpaceX facilities in Texas (USA) last month, without security agents noticing, mentioned This Thursday the edge.

The video was initially posted on a YouTube channel called Loco VlogS. There a man can be seen entering and moving between the launchers of the aircraft, including close-ups of the Raptor engines of the SN11 spacecraft.

The episode received a series of comments from angry fans on SpaceX before it was deleted by the user himself, who additionally posted. Another video With apologies for your inappropriate behavior.

NASA, which works closely with SpaceX, has already judged the accident and confirmed, in the words of its spokeswoman, Monica Witt, that it “takes security and protection very seriously”. At the same time, he indicated that his contracts with Elon Musk include requirements for protecting information and “software” and “hardware” used in the joint software.

The US Federal Aviation Administration stated that it was aware of the video. He stressed that “maintaining the physical security of the launch facility is an important aspect to ensure public safety.”

I previously encountered the same installation with similar problems. In 2019, a SpaceX fan was arrested after several photos taken near another prototype of a spacecraft were posted on social media.

More Stories

Google Assistant has a new voice in Mexico and Latin America, that is how it sounds

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp tricks to use with the keyboard on the desktop

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

A rainbow on Mars? Scientists explain this picture of perseverance Video

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Verdansk nuclear bombs are fired early, but do not explode on the ground

1 day ago Leo Adkins

This is the first color photograph of creativity on Mars | Video

2 days ago Leo Adkins

It’s official: Final Fantasy XVI will only be a temporary release exclusive for PlayStation 5

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

At a world-class university of Oaxaca, a degree in medicine is taught

42 mins ago Mia Thompson

Video: “YouTuber” invades SpaceX installations without noticing the guards and is recorded in front of a spacecraft

48 mins ago Leo Adkins

And they predicted that there would be another tornado season more active than usual in the United States

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Yellen urges rich countries to pay more to the International Monetary Fund to help the poor

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Finally, it is found out why gorillas strike their chest when they shout | Chronicle

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter